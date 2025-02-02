Home
Explore
Settings

Settings

×

Reading Mode

Adjust the reading mode to suit your reading needs.

Font Size

Fix the font size to suit your reading preferences

Language

Select the language of your choice. NewsX reports are available in 11 global languages.
Select Language
search
Sunday, February 2, 2025
Live Tv
we-woman
Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Sudan Conflict: 54 Dead, Over 150 Injured In A Deadly Attack on Omdurman Market

A devastating attack on the Sabrein Market in Omdurman has left at least 54 people dead and 158 wounded, according to health officials.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue
Sudan Conflict: 54 Dead, Over 150 Injured In A Deadly Attack on Omdurman Market


A devastating attack on the Sabrein Market in Omdurman has left at least 54 people dead and 158 wounded, according to health officials. The strike, reportedly carried out by the Rapid Support Forces (RSF), is the latest in a series of violent assaults amid Sudan’s ongoing civil war.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

A Devastating Blow to Civilians

The attack caused widespread destruction, with many of the casualties being women and children, Sudan’s Minister of Culture and Government Spokesperson, Khalid al-Aleisir, confirmed. He strongly condemned the assault, calling it a blatant violation of international humanitarian law.

“This criminal act only adds to the bloody record of this militia,” he said in a statement.

Medical Crisis and Shortages

The Sudan Doctors Syndicate reported that a mortar shell landed dangerously close to Al-Naw Hospital, which received most of the wounded. The hospital is struggling to cope with the influx of casualties, facing an acute shortage of medical personnel, particularly surgeons and nurses.

A video shared on social media by a correspondent from Al Arabiya TV showed body bags lined up outside the hospital and wounded victims receiving treatment, some on the floor due to overcrowding.

Ongoing Conflict and Military Response

The Sudanese army later stated that its forces had managed to push back RSF fighters from key areas, including Rifa’a, Tambul, Al-Hilaliya, and Al-Hasahisa in the Gezeira region. However, deadly clashes continue, further escalating the humanitarian crisis.

Just last week, an RSF assault on the only functional hospital in El Fasher, Darfur claimed nearly 70 lives, highlighting the growing brutality of the war.

Worsening Humanitarian Crisis

Since the conflict erupted in April 2023, more than 28,000 people have been killed, while millions have been displaced. Many families are now facing famine, with reports of people resorting to eating grass in a desperate bid to survive.

The war has been marked by mass killings, sexual violence, and ethnic atrocities, according to the United Nations and international human rights organizations.

The International Criminal Court (ICC) has launched an investigation into alleged war crimes and crimes against humanity, while the United States has accused the RSF and its allies of genocide.

Also Read: Elon Musk’s DOGE Team Has Full Access to Treasury’s Payments System: What Does This Mean?

Filed under

54 Dead Sudan Attack

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Also Read

Maha Kumbh 2025 Day 21: Over 41.90 Lakh Devotees Take Holy Dip on February 2

Maha Kumbh 2025 Day 21: Over 41.90 Lakh Devotees Take Holy Dip on February 2

Canada Strikes Back: Trudeau Announces 25% Tariffs On U.S. Goods

Canada Strikes Back: Trudeau Announces 25% Tariffs On U.S. Goods

Massive Support for Kejriwal Government in Govindpuri March, Says Atishi

Massive Support for Kejriwal Government in Govindpuri March, Says Atishi

Budget 2025: Railways Poised To Achieve 100% Electrification By The Fiscal 2025-26, Bullet Train Project Moving Forward Rapidly: Ashwini Vaishnaw | NewsX Exclusive

Budget 2025: Railways Poised To Achieve 100% Electrification By The Fiscal 2025-26, Bullet Train Project...

WWE Royal Rumble 2025: Is This John Cena’s Final Royal Battle?

WWE Royal Rumble 2025: Is This John Cena’s Final Royal Battle?

Entertainment

Deekila Sherpa and Aniket Lama Viral Video: Is the Leaked Clip of MTV Splitsvilla X5 Stars AI-Generated or Real?

Deekila Sherpa and Aniket Lama Viral Video: Is the Leaked Clip of MTV Splitsvilla X5

Sonam Kapoor in Tears as Blenders Pride Fashion Tour 2025 Pays Tribute to Rohit Bal | WATCH

Sonam Kapoor in Tears as Blenders Pride Fashion Tour 2025 Pays Tribute to Rohit Bal

Sky Force Box Office Report: Akshay Kumar’s New Patriotic Movie Becomes First Movie Of 2025 To Cross Rs.100 Crore

Sky Force Box Office Report: Akshay Kumar’s New Patriotic Movie Becomes First Movie Of 2025

Udit Narayan Sparks Controversy With Kissing Female Fans At Live Concert: ‘It’s Just Fans Showing Love, No Big Deal’

Udit Narayan Sparks Controversy With Kissing Female Fans At Live Concert: ‘It’s Just Fans Showing

Is Kim Kardashian Irritated With Managing Daughter North West’s Career? Here’s What The Reality Star Said

Is Kim Kardashian Irritated With Managing Daughter North West’s Career? Here’s What The Reality Star

Lifestyle

Indoor Air Pollution And Its Long-Term Effects: How Natural Remedies Can Help

Indoor Air Pollution And Its Long-Term Effects: How Natural Remedies Can Help

Wabi-Sabi Lens: Shefali Upadhyay’s Botanical Art Reveals Beauty In Decay

Wabi-Sabi Lens: Shefali Upadhyay’s Botanical Art Reveals Beauty In Decay

Paris Bestows Knighthood On Dior’s British Designer Kim Jones

Paris Bestows Knighthood On Dior’s British Designer Kim Jones

Nita Ambani Dazzles At Trump’s Pre-Inauguration Dinner In A Stunning Jamewar Sari, Crafted Over 1,900 Hours

Nita Ambani Dazzles At Trump’s Pre-Inauguration Dinner In A Stunning Jamewar Sari, Crafted Over 1,900

Anxiety Hits Young Employees Hard: 9 In 10 Under 25 Face Mental Health Challenges

Anxiety Hits Young Employees Hard: 9 In 10 Under 25 Face Mental Health Challenges

mail logo

Subscribe to receive the day's headlines from NewsX straight in your inbox