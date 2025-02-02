Sudan Conflict: 54 Dead, Over 150 Injured In A Deadly Attack on Omdurman Market

A devastating attack on the Sabrein Market in Omdurman has left at least 54 people dead and 158 wounded, according to health officials.

A devastating attack on the Sabrein Market in Omdurman has left at least 54 people dead and 158 wounded, according to health officials. The strike, reportedly carried out by the Rapid Support Forces (RSF), is the latest in a series of violent assaults amid Sudan’s ongoing civil war.

Sudan's health authorities say a paramilitary group attacked an open market in the city of Omdurman, killing 54 people, reports AP — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) February 1, 2025

A Devastating Blow to Civilians

The attack caused widespread destruction, with many of the casualties being women and children, Sudan’s Minister of Culture and Government Spokesperson, Khalid al-Aleisir, confirmed. He strongly condemned the assault, calling it a blatant violation of international humanitarian law.

“This criminal act only adds to the bloody record of this militia,” he said in a statement.

Medical Crisis and Shortages

The Sudan Doctors Syndicate reported that a mortar shell landed dangerously close to Al-Naw Hospital, which received most of the wounded. The hospital is struggling to cope with the influx of casualties, facing an acute shortage of medical personnel, particularly surgeons and nurses.

A video shared on social media by a correspondent from Al Arabiya TV showed body bags lined up outside the hospital and wounded victims receiving treatment, some on the floor due to overcrowding.

Ongoing Conflict and Military Response

The Sudanese army later stated that its forces had managed to push back RSF fighters from key areas, including Rifa’a, Tambul, Al-Hilaliya, and Al-Hasahisa in the Gezeira region. However, deadly clashes continue, further escalating the humanitarian crisis.

Just last week, an RSF assault on the only functional hospital in El Fasher, Darfur claimed nearly 70 lives, highlighting the growing brutality of the war.

Worsening Humanitarian Crisis

Since the conflict erupted in April 2023, more than 28,000 people have been killed, while millions have been displaced. Many families are now facing famine, with reports of people resorting to eating grass in a desperate bid to survive.

The war has been marked by mass killings, sexual violence, and ethnic atrocities, according to the United Nations and international human rights organizations.

The International Criminal Court (ICC) has launched an investigation into alleged war crimes and crimes against humanity, while the United States has accused the RSF and its allies of genocide.

