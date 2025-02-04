Home
Explore
Settings

Settings

×

Reading Mode

Adjust the reading mode to suit your reading needs.

Font Size

Fix the font size to suit your reading preferences

Language

Select the language of your choice. NewsX reports are available in 11 global languages.
Select Language
search
Wednesday, February 5, 2025
Live Tv
we-woman
Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Sudan Paramilitaries Bomb Hospital Amid Escalating Nationwide Violence

On Tuesday, shelling by Sudan’s paramilitary forces claimed the lives of five individuals just outside Al-Nao Hospital in Omdurman, near the capital Khartoum.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue
Sudan Paramilitaries Bomb Hospital Amid Escalating Nationwide Violence


On Tuesday, shelling by Sudan’s paramilitary forces claimed the lives of five individuals just outside Al-Nao Hospital in Omdurman, near the capital Khartoum. Among the casualties were volunteers working at the hospital, according to a medical source who requested anonymity for safety reasons. The shelling struck a garden adjacent to the facility.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

The attack has been attributed to the paramilitary Rapid Support Forces (RSF), which has been at war with the regular Sudanese army since April 2023. Al-Nao Hospital, supported by Doctors Without Borders, lies in an army-controlled area and has faced repeated attacks since the conflict began.

Greater Khartoum remains a key battleground in the power struggle between army chief Abdel Fattah al-Burhan and RSF leader Mohamed Hamdan Daglo. Despite the army’s efforts to regain control of central Sudan and the capital, the RSF continues to launch aggressive attacks, causing significant civilian casualties.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Intensified Fighting Across Regions

The conflict has spread beyond Khartoum, with violence intensifying in several regions:

  • South Darfur: The army conducted airstrikes on Nyala, the state capital, for a second consecutive day.
  • North Darfur: RSF artillery shelled El-Fasher, the only major city in the region not under paramilitary control, with shells hitting the cattle market.
  • South Kordofan: Artillery fire in the state capital Kadugli killed at least 40 people, with conflicting accusations between the army and a faction of the Sudan People’s Liberation Movement-North (SPLM-N) led by Abdel Aziz al-Hilu.

The war has devastated Sudan’s infrastructure and economy, pushing millions to the brink of starvation. The UN estimates that around two million people in North Darfur are facing extreme food insecurity, with 320,000 already in famine conditions.

In El-Fasher, displacement camps such as Zamzam, Abu Shouk, and Al-Salam are experiencing famine, with projections indicating that the crisis will expand to five more areas by May. The UN’s humanitarian coordinator for Sudan, Clementine Nkweta-Salami, condemned the use of starvation as a weapon of war, calling the attacks on homes, markets, and camps a “ruthless assault on human life.”

Escalating Violence and Displacement

The ongoing war has created the world’s largest displacement crisis, according to the International Rescue Committee. Millions have been uprooted, and the relentless violence shows no signs of abating.

As the conflict rages, international organizations continue to call for immediate humanitarian access and a ceasefire to address the growing crisis. Efforts to mediate between the warring factions remain critical to restoring stability and safeguarding civilian lives in Sudan.

Read More : Around 10 people Were Killed In A School Shooting In Sweden On Tuesday, Swedish Police Said

Filed under

Sudan Violence

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Also Read

Israeli West Bank Offensives Displace Thousands: Officials

Israeli West Bank Offensives Displace Thousands: Officials

Erdogan Discusses Tackling Kurdish Militants With Syria’s Sharaa In Ankara

Erdogan Discusses Tackling Kurdish Militants With Syria’s Sharaa In Ankara

Erdogan Praises Syria’s Interim President For Strong Commitment To Fighting Terror

Erdogan Praises Syria’s Interim President For Strong Commitment To Fighting Terror

EU Advances Legal Foundations For Special Tribunal On Ukraine War

EU Advances Legal Foundations For Special Tribunal On Ukraine War

Delhi Assembly Election 2025: Voting Begins At 7 AM Tomorrow; AAP Prepares For Tough Battle Against BJP, Congress | Top 10 Facts

Delhi Assembly Election 2025: Voting Begins At 7 AM Tomorrow; AAP Prepares For Tough Battle...

Entertainment

Ariana Grande Has The Perfect Reply For Haters Who Slammed Her For Speaking In A High-Pitch

Ariana Grande Has The Perfect Reply For Haters Who Slammed Her For Speaking In A

Did Samantha Ruth Prabhu Just Take A Subtle Dig At Ex-Husband Naga Chaitanya’s Second Marriage To Sobhita Dhulipala?

Did Samantha Ruth Prabhu Just Take A Subtle Dig At Ex-Husband Naga Chaitanya’s Second Marriage

Who is Prem Dhillon? Gunfire Reported Outside Sidhu Moose Wala’s Former Collaborator’s House, This Gangster Comes Forward To Take Responsibility

Who is Prem Dhillon? Gunfire Reported Outside Sidhu Moose Wala’s Former Collaborator’s House, This Gangster

Aryan Khan’s Rumoured Girlfriend Larissa Bonesi Calls His Netflix Debut “The Most Awaited”

Aryan Khan’s Rumoured Girlfriend Larissa Bonesi Calls His Netflix Debut “The Most Awaited”

When Is The Fantastic Four: First Steps Releasing? Fans Point Out This Mistake In Movie’s First Trailer

When Is The Fantastic Four: First Steps Releasing? Fans Point Out This Mistake In Movie’s

Lifestyle

Harvard Doctor’s Urgent Health Advice: 3 Everyday Items You Should Throw Out Now

Harvard Doctor’s Urgent Health Advice: 3 Everyday Items You Should Throw Out Now

Study Reveals Dating Apps Linked To Negative Impacts On Body Image And Mental Health

Study Reveals Dating Apps Linked To Negative Impacts On Body Image And Mental Health

Take Style Tips From Desi Girl; Priyanka Chopra Rocks Chic White Co-ord Set At Airport

Take Style Tips From Desi Girl; Priyanka Chopra Rocks Chic White Co-ord Set At Airport

Indoor Air Pollution And Its Long-Term Effects: How Natural Remedies Can Help

Indoor Air Pollution And Its Long-Term Effects: How Natural Remedies Can Help

Wabi-Sabi Lens: Shefali Upadhyay’s Botanical Art Reveals Beauty In Decay

Wabi-Sabi Lens: Shefali Upadhyay’s Botanical Art Reveals Beauty In Decay

mail logo

Subscribe to receive the day's headlines from NewsX straight in your inbox