Sudan Paramilitaries Bomb Hospital Amid Escalating Nationwide Violence

On Tuesday, shelling by Sudan’s paramilitary forces claimed the lives of five individuals just outside Al-Nao Hospital in Omdurman, near the capital Khartoum.

On Tuesday, shelling by Sudan’s paramilitary forces claimed the lives of five individuals just outside Al-Nao Hospital in Omdurman, near the capital Khartoum. Among the casualties were volunteers working at the hospital, according to a medical source who requested anonymity for safety reasons. The shelling struck a garden adjacent to the facility.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

The attack has been attributed to the paramilitary Rapid Support Forces (RSF), which has been at war with the regular Sudanese army since April 2023. Al-Nao Hospital, supported by Doctors Without Borders, lies in an army-controlled area and has faced repeated attacks since the conflict began.

Greater Khartoum remains a key battleground in the power struggle between army chief Abdel Fattah al-Burhan and RSF leader Mohamed Hamdan Daglo. Despite the army’s efforts to regain control of central Sudan and the capital, the RSF continues to launch aggressive attacks, causing significant civilian casualties.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Intensified Fighting Across Regions

The conflict has spread beyond Khartoum, with violence intensifying in several regions:

South Darfur: The army conducted airstrikes on Nyala, the state capital, for a second consecutive day.

The army conducted airstrikes on Nyala, the state capital, for a second consecutive day. North Darfur: RSF artillery shelled El-Fasher, the only major city in the region not under paramilitary control, with shells hitting the cattle market.

RSF artillery shelled El-Fasher, the only major city in the region not under paramilitary control, with shells hitting the cattle market. South Kordofan: Artillery fire in the state capital Kadugli killed at least 40 people, with conflicting accusations between the army and a faction of the Sudan People’s Liberation Movement-North (SPLM-N) led by Abdel Aziz al-Hilu.

The war has devastated Sudan’s infrastructure and economy, pushing millions to the brink of starvation. The UN estimates that around two million people in North Darfur are facing extreme food insecurity, with 320,000 already in famine conditions.

In El-Fasher, displacement camps such as Zamzam, Abu Shouk, and Al-Salam are experiencing famine, with projections indicating that the crisis will expand to five more areas by May. The UN’s humanitarian coordinator for Sudan, Clementine Nkweta-Salami, condemned the use of starvation as a weapon of war, calling the attacks on homes, markets, and camps a “ruthless assault on human life.”

Escalating Violence and Displacement

The ongoing war has created the world’s largest displacement crisis, according to the International Rescue Committee. Millions have been uprooted, and the relentless violence shows no signs of abating.

As the conflict rages, international organizations continue to call for immediate humanitarian access and a ceasefire to address the growing crisis. Efforts to mediate between the warring factions remain critical to restoring stability and safeguarding civilian lives in Sudan.

Read More : Around 10 people Were Killed In A School Shooting In Sweden On Tuesday, Swedish Police Said