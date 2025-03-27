Home
Explore
Settings

Settings

×

Reading Mode

Adjust the reading mode to suit your reading needs.

Font Size

Fix the font size to suit your reading preferences

Language

Select the language of your choice. NewsX reports are available in 11 global languages.
Select Language
Thursday, March 27, 2025
Live Tv
  • Home»
  • World»
  • Sudanese Army Recaptures Khartoum International Airport As Military Chief Returns To Capital

Sudanese Army Recaptures Khartoum International Airport As Military Chief Returns To Capital

After nearly two years of war, Sudan’s military has reclaimed Khartoum International Airport, a symbolic and strategic victory over the Rapid Support Forces. Gen. Abdel-Fattah Burhan marked his return to the capital with a defiant proclamation—"Khartoum is free."

The Sudanese army announced on Wednesday that it had regained control of Khartoum International Airport, marking a significant step toward reclaiming the capital from the Rapid Support Forces (RSF) paramilitary group. In a symbolic and strategic move, military chief Gen. Abdel-Fattah Burhan returned to Khartoum for the first time since the war erupted nearly two years ago.

Gen. Burhan’s Return

Footage released by the military showed Gen. Burhan landing at the reclaimed airport, where he kissed the ground and raised his fist in the air in a gesture of victory. Addressing soldiers on the tarmac, he declared, “Khartoum is now free. It’s over. Khartoum is free.”

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Following his arrival, Burhan proceeded to the Presidential Palace, a significant pre-war government stronghold that the army wrested from RSF control last Friday.

Ongoing RSF Presence in Khartoum and Strategic Gains

Despite this victory, RSF forces are believed to still hold scattered positions within Khartoum. The government has yet to declare full control over the city, but Burhan’s return marks a major milestone in the conflict. Since April 2023, when the war broke out between the military and the RSF over power struggles, the paramilitary group had taken control of key locations, including the airport and Presidential Palace.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

While the recapture of Khartoum is a critical development, it does not signal the end of the conflict. The RSF still maintains strongholds in parts of the western Darfur region and other territories across Sudan.

Final RSF Stronghold in Khartoum Falls

Earlier in the day, the Sudanese military announced that it had seized the RSF’s last major base in the capital, the Teiba al-Hasnab camp. The RSF has not yet issued a response regarding the loss of this strategic site.

“This is a pivotal and decisive moment in the history of Sudan,” declared Information Minister Khalid Aleiser, the spokesman for the military-led government, in a statement on social media. “Khartoum is free, as it should be.”

Humanitarian Implications of the Military’s Gains

With the military securing the airport and an overall improvement in security conditions in Khartoum, humanitarian organizations may find it easier to fly aid into Sudan. The conflict has displaced approximately 14 million people and pushed several regions into famine.

Also Read: What Led To The Deaths Of Four US Soldiers In Lithuania?

Filed under

Khartoum Sudan Army

Russian strikes hit vario

Russian Strikes Target Infrastructure, Causing Casualties and Power Outages in Ukraine
newsx

Nine Kerala Individuals Shared Syringes For Infusing Drugs, Now Are Carriers Of HIV: Report
french president emmanuel

Macron Dismisses Russian Demands As World Leaders Gather in Paris for Talks On Ukraine Ceasefire
Assam Chief Minister Hima

Assam Gunotsav 2025 Results Declared: Check Scores, Rewards & Full Details
Four Taiwanese soldiers j

Taiwanese Soldiers, Including Presidential Guards, Jailed For Spying For China
Renowned lyricist Javed A

‘I Wish Every Mammooty Of India Had A Friend Like Mohanlal’, Javed Akhtar On Sabarimala...
Advertisement · Scroll to continue
Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Also Read

Russian Strikes Target Infrastructure, Causing Casualties and Power Outages in Ukraine

Russian Strikes Target Infrastructure, Causing Casualties and Power Outages in Ukraine

Nine Kerala Individuals Shared Syringes For Infusing Drugs, Now Are Carriers Of HIV: Report

Nine Kerala Individuals Shared Syringes For Infusing Drugs, Now Are Carriers Of HIV: Report

Macron Dismisses Russian Demands As World Leaders Gather in Paris for Talks On Ukraine Ceasefire

Macron Dismisses Russian Demands As World Leaders Gather in Paris for Talks On Ukraine Ceasefire

Assam Gunotsav 2025 Results Declared: Check Scores, Rewards & Full Details

Assam Gunotsav 2025 Results Declared: Check Scores, Rewards & Full Details

Taiwanese Soldiers, Including Presidential Guards, Jailed For Spying For China

Taiwanese Soldiers, Including Presidential Guards, Jailed For Spying For China

Entertainment

‘I Wish Every Mammooty Of India Had A Friend Like Mohanlal’, Javed Akhtar On Sabarimala Puja Controversy

‘I Wish Every Mammooty Of India Had A Friend Like Mohanlal’, Javed Akhtar On Sabarimala

Veera Dheera Sooran Shows Cancelled Over Legal Issues, Delhi HC Orders Producer To Deposit ₹7 crore

Veera Dheera Sooran Shows Cancelled Over Legal Issues, Delhi HC Orders Producer To Deposit ₹7

How Did Tamil Actor Manoj Bharathiraja Suffer A Cardiac Arrest After Surgery?

How Did Tamil Actor Manoj Bharathiraja Suffer A Cardiac Arrest After Surgery?

$500M Mega-Yacht, $32K-A-Night Hotel Room: Jeff Bezos & Lauren Sánchez’s Lavish Venice Wedding Costs Revealed

$500M Mega-Yacht, $32K-A-Night Hotel Room: Jeff Bezos & Lauren Sánchez’s Lavish Venice Wedding Costs Revealed

Ram Charan’s RC16 Titled ‘Peddi’; First Look Poster Unveiled On His 40th Birthday

Ram Charan’s RC16 Titled ‘Peddi’; First Look Poster Unveiled On His 40th Birthday

Lifestyle

Traveling With An Itinerary But Have Time To Spare? Here Are 6 Activities In Bangkok That Will Not Take Up Your Entire Day

Traveling With An Itinerary But Have Time To Spare? Here Are 6 Activities In Bangkok

Horoscope Today: A Good Day For The Pisces And Scorpio; Leos To Get Some Advice

Horoscope Today: A Good Day For The Pisces And Scorpio; Leos To Get Some Advice

Can A Town Clock Lead To Prague’s Doom? All About Orloj- The Cursed Clock

Can A Town Clock Lead To Prague’s Doom? All About Orloj- The Cursed Clock

Planning A Baby After 30? Here Are The Myths, Facts And Practical Tips

Planning A Baby After 30? Here Are The Myths, Facts And Practical Tips

Horoscope Today: What Do The Stars Say About Your Day?

Horoscope Today: What Do The Stars Say About Your Day?