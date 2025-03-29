Sudan's army announced the capture of a major market in Omdurman, as part of its efforts to extend control over the capital amid conflict with Rapid Support Forces.

The Sudanese army has announced the capture of a major market in Omdurman, as part of its ongoing efforts to extend control over the capital region amid the ongoing conflict with the Rapid Support Forces (RSF), Reuters reported. The army said on Saturday that it had taken over Souq Libya, one of Sudan’s largest and most vital commercial hubs, previously used by RSF forces as a base for launching attacks, the report stated.

The latest development comes just days after the Sudanese military declared victory in Khartoum, asserting control over most parts of the capital following a brutal two-year-long war. The conflict, which began amid a power struggle between the army and RSF, has caused immense suffering across Sudan, unleashing waves of ethnic violence, famine, and the world’s worst humanitarian crisis, according to the United Nations.

The army’s statement confirmed that Souq Libya, located in western Omdurman, had been seized after the RSF abandoned the area, leaving behind weapons and equipment. Omdurman, which houses two major military bases, is now largely under the army’s control, reports suggest. The military appears set to secure full control over the capital, which consists of Khartoum, Omdurman, and Bahri, areas divided by the branches of the River Nile.

While the army has made significant gains in Omdurman, parts of the city remain under RSF control.

Humanitarian Crisis Deepens

The war between the army and RSF, which began over a struggle for political power ahead of a planned transition to civilian rule, has devastated Sudan. It has led to widespread destruction in Khartoum, displaced more than 12 million people, and left about half of Sudan’s 50 million citizens facing acute hunger, the report further stated. The fighting has also triggered ethnic violence, further complicating efforts to bring peace to the region.

The death toll from the conflict remains difficult to assess, but a study published last year estimated that as many as 61,000 people may have died in Khartoum state alone within the first 14 months of the war.

Regional Instability Amid Ongoing Struggles

Sudan’s internal conflict has added to growing instability across the region. The country shares borders with Libya, Chad, South Sudan, and the Central African Republic, all of which have faced internal strife in recent years. The war has also hindered Sudan’s transition to civilian rule, further destabilising the country and complicating any peace prospects.