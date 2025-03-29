Home
Explore
Settings

Settings

×

Reading Mode

Adjust the reading mode to suit your reading needs.

Font Size

Fix the font size to suit your reading preferences

Language

Select the language of your choice. NewsX reports are available in 11 global languages.
Select Language
Saturday, March 29, 2025
Live Tv
  • Home»
  • World»
  • Sudanese Army Takes Control of Major Market As It Expands Control in Khartoum

Sudanese Army Takes Control of Major Market As It Expands Control in Khartoum

Sudan's army announced the capture of a major market in Omdurman, as part of its efforts to extend control over the capital amid conflict with Rapid Support Forces.

The Sudanese army has announced the capture of a major market in Omdurman, as part of its ongoing efforts to extend control over the capital region amid the ongoing conflict with the Rapid Support Forces (RSF), Reuters reported. The army said on Saturday that it had taken over Souq Libya, one of Sudan’s largest and most vital commercial hubs, previously used by RSF forces as a base for launching attacks, the report stated.

The latest development comes just days after the Sudanese military declared victory in Khartoum, asserting control over most parts of the capital following a brutal two-year-long war. The conflict, which began amid a power struggle between the army and RSF, has caused immense suffering across Sudan, unleashing waves of ethnic violence, famine, and the world’s worst humanitarian crisis, according to the United Nations.

The army’s statement confirmed that Souq Libya, located in western Omdurman, had been seized after the RSF abandoned the area, leaving behind weapons and equipment. Omdurman, which houses two major military bases, is now largely under the army’s control, reports suggest. The military appears set to secure full control over the capital, which consists of Khartoum, Omdurman, and Bahri, areas divided by the branches of the River Nile.

While the army has made significant gains in Omdurman, parts of the city remain under RSF control.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Humanitarian Crisis Deepens

The war between the army and RSF, which began over a struggle for political power ahead of a planned transition to civilian rule, has devastated Sudan. It has led to widespread destruction in Khartoum, displaced more than 12 million people, and left about half of Sudan’s 50 million citizens facing acute hunger, the report further stated. The fighting has also triggered ethnic violence, further complicating efforts to bring peace to the region.

The death toll from the conflict remains difficult to assess, but a study published last year estimated that as many as 61,000 people may have died in Khartoum state alone within the first 14 months of the war.

Regional Instability Amid Ongoing Struggles

Sudan’s internal conflict has added to growing instability across the region. The country shares borders with Libya, Chad, South Sudan, and the Central African Republic, all of which have faced internal strife in recent years. The war has also hindered Sudan’s transition to civilian rule, further destabilising the country and complicating any peace prospects.

Filed under

Khartoum Omdurman Rapid Support Forces Souq Libya Sudanese army

The memo, dated March 28

WHO Proposes Major Job Cuts And Budget Reductions Amid Funding Crisis: Report
newsx

Sudanese Army Takes Control of Major Market As It Expands Control in Khartoum
newsx

Is AI Art Celebrating Tragedy? Studio Ghibli-Inspired AI Images Spark Backlash, Go Viral Amid Copyright...
Thousands of demonstrator

Massive Protests Erupt in Istanbul Over Jailing of Erdogan’s Rival Ekrem Imamoglu
newsx

Kenyan UN Peacekeeper Killed in Ambush in Central African Republic
newsx

Captech Technologies Appoints Sakshi Katyal As Co-Founder To Drive eFORCE – India’s First Labour Management...
Advertisement · Scroll to continue
Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Also Read

WHO Proposes Major Job Cuts And Budget Reductions Amid Funding Crisis: Report

WHO Proposes Major Job Cuts And Budget Reductions Amid Funding Crisis: Report

Is AI Art Celebrating Tragedy? Studio Ghibli-Inspired AI Images Spark Backlash, Go Viral Amid Copyright And Ethics Concerns

Is AI Art Celebrating Tragedy? Studio Ghibli-Inspired AI Images Spark Backlash, Go Viral Amid Copyright...

Massive Protests Erupt in Istanbul Over Jailing of Erdogan’s Rival Ekrem Imamoglu

Massive Protests Erupt in Istanbul Over Jailing of Erdogan’s Rival Ekrem Imamoglu

Kenyan UN Peacekeeper Killed in Ambush in Central African Republic

Kenyan UN Peacekeeper Killed in Ambush in Central African Republic

Captech Technologies Appoints Sakshi Katyal As Co-Founder To Drive eFORCE – India’s First Labour Management Platform

Captech Technologies Appoints Sakshi Katyal As Co-Founder To Drive eFORCE – India’s First Labour Management...

Entertainment

Get Ready For A Spooky Ride: ‘Bhootnii’ Trailer Featuring Sanjay Dutt And Mouni Roy Unveiled!

Get Ready For A Spooky Ride: ‘Bhootnii’ Trailer Featuring Sanjay Dutt And Mouni Roy Unveiled!

Bonnie Blue, Who Slept With 1,000 Men, Reveals What Her Dad Thinks Of Her Career; Says ‘He Loves It’ | Watch

Bonnie Blue, Who Slept With 1,000 Men, Reveals What Her Dad Thinks Of Her Career;

BTS’ Biggest Hits Reimagines As Lullabies Has The Army In Tears; Dynamite Lullaby Leaves Fans Wanting For More

BTS’ Biggest Hits Reimagines As Lullabies Has The Army In Tears; Dynamite Lullaby Leaves Fans

Hrithik Roshan Makes Directorial Debut With ‘Krrish 4’, Backed By Yash Raj Films

Hrithik Roshan Makes Directorial Debut With ‘Krrish 4’, Backed By Yash Raj Films

Mohanlal’s L2: Empuraan Leaked Online Hours After Release – Makers Take Legal Action

Mohanlal’s L2: Empuraan Leaked Online Hours After Release – Makers Take Legal Action

Lifestyle

From Folk Music To Traditional Dresses: Bet You Didn’t Know This About Goa’s Rich Culture And Heritage

From Folk Music To Traditional Dresses: Bet You Didn’t Know This About Goa’s Rich Culture

Made It To That Goa Trip! But Did You Know This About Goa’s History?

Made It To That Goa Trip! But Did You Know This About Goa’s History?

Traveling With An Itinerary But Have Time To Spare? Here Are 6 Activities In Bangkok That Will Not Take Up Your Entire Day

Traveling With An Itinerary But Have Time To Spare? Here Are 6 Activities In Bangkok

Horoscope Today: A Good Day For The Pisces And Scorpio; Leos To Get Some Advice

Horoscope Today: A Good Day For The Pisces And Scorpio; Leos To Get Some Advice

Can A Town Clock Lead To Prague’s Doom? All About Orloj- The Cursed Clock

Can A Town Clock Lead To Prague’s Doom? All About Orloj- The Cursed Clock