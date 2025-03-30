Home
Explore
Settings

Settings

×

Reading Mode

Adjust the reading mode to suit your reading needs.

Font Size

Fix the font size to suit your reading preferences

Language

Select the language of your choice. NewsX reports are available in 11 global languages.
Select Language
Sunday, March 30, 2025
Live Tv
  • Home»
  • World»
  • Sudan’s RSF Chief Says War With Army Is Not Over Amid Ongoing Conflict

Sudan’s RSF Chief Says War With Army Is Not Over Amid Ongoing Conflict

Sudan’s paramilitary Rapid Support Forces chief said the war with the army is far from over, despite his forces being driven out of Khartoum.

The leader of Sudan’s paramilitary Rapid Support Forces (RSF), Mohamed Hamdan Dagalo, said on Sunday that the war with the Sudanese army is far from over, despite his forces being largely driven out of Khartoum in recent days, Reuters reported. Dagalo vowed that his forces would return to the capital, Khartoum, “stronger, more powerful and victorious.”

In his first public statement since the RSF was pushed back by the army last week, Dagalo acknowledged in an audio message on Telegram that his forces had withdrawn from parts of Khartoum, thr report stated. He reportedly described the retreat as a “tactical decision” made by RSF leadership, explaining that his forces repositioned in Omdurman, Khartoum’s twin city, as the army consolidated its gains.

“It’s true that in the past few days there was a withdrawal by forces [from Khartoum] to reposition in Omdurman. This was a tactical decision made by the leadership. It was a collective decision,” Reuters quoted Dagalo as saying.

His comments came as the Sudanese army continued to secure key areas of Omdurman, including the capture of a major market previously used by the RSF to launch attacks. According to the report, the army now controls much of Omdurman, which houses significant military bases, and is focused on securing the entire capital region, which is divided into Khartoum, Omdurman, and Bahri by the branches of the River Nile. Despite the setbacks, the RSF still holds some territory in Omdurman.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

On Saturday, Sudanese army chief Abdel Fattah al-Burhan reaffirmed his position, ruling out any possibility of reconciliation with the RSF and vowing to crush the group. His comments reflect the continued intensity of the power struggle between the army and the RSF, a conflict rooted in a broader dispute over Sudan’s transition to civilian rule.

The fighting, now in its second year, has devastated much of Khartoum and surrounding areas, displacing more than 12 million Sudanese and leaving about half of the country’s 50 million population grappling with severe hunger, the report further stated. According to the report, a study released last year suggests that as many as 61,000 people may have died in Khartoum alone during the first 14 months of the conflict.

ALSO READ: South Korea, China And Japan Agree to Boost Regional Trade Amid Looming US Tariffs

Filed under

RSF Sudan Army Sudan paramilitary Sudanese army

A Russian drone strike on

Russian Drone Attack Kills 2 And Wounds Dozens in Kharkiv
Israeli PM Benjamin Netan

Netanyahu Vows to Increase Pressure On Hamas Amid Ceasefire Talks
newsx

Watch | Ajith’s ‘God Bless U’ Song From Good Bad Ugly Goes Viral – Fans...
Sudan’s paramilitary Ra

Sudan’s RSF Chief Says War With Army Is Not Over Amid Ongoing Conflict
South Korea, China and Ja

South Korea, China And Japan Agree to Boost Regional Trade Amid Looming US Tariffs
newsx

Garena Free Fire Max Redeem Codes For March 30: Unlock Exclusive Skins, Emotes & Diamonds...
Advertisement · Scroll to continue
Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Also Read

Russian Drone Attack Kills 2 And Wounds Dozens in Kharkiv

Russian Drone Attack Kills 2 And Wounds Dozens in Kharkiv

Netanyahu Vows to Increase Pressure On Hamas Amid Ceasefire Talks

Netanyahu Vows to Increase Pressure On Hamas Amid Ceasefire Talks

Watch | Ajith’s ‘God Bless U’ Song From Good Bad Ugly Goes Viral – Fans Hail The High-Energy Track!

Watch | Ajith’s ‘God Bless U’ Song From Good Bad Ugly Goes Viral – Fans...

South Korea, China And Japan Agree to Boost Regional Trade Amid Looming US Tariffs

South Korea, China And Japan Agree to Boost Regional Trade Amid Looming US Tariffs

Garena Free Fire Max Redeem Codes For March 30: Unlock Exclusive Skins, Emotes & Diamonds For Free!

Garena Free Fire Max Redeem Codes For March 30: Unlock Exclusive Skins, Emotes & Diamonds...

Entertainment

Watch | Ajith’s ‘God Bless U’ Song From Good Bad Ugly Goes Viral – Fans Hail The High-Energy Track!

Watch | Ajith’s ‘God Bless U’ Song From Good Bad Ugly Goes Viral – Fans

Why Did Mohanlal Apologise For L2: Empuraan? Riot Scenes Removed After CBFC Orders 17 Changes!

Why Did Mohanlal Apologise For L2: Empuraan? Riot Scenes Removed After CBFC Orders 17 Changes!

Sikandar Twitter Review: Salman Khan’s Film Gets Mixed Reactions—‘Epic Blockbuster’ Or ‘Total Disaster’?

Sikandar Twitter Review: Salman Khan’s Film Gets Mixed Reactions—‘Epic Blockbuster’ Or ‘Total Disaster’?

Salman Khan And Rashmika Mandanna’s ‘Sikandar’ FIRST Reviews Out: Fans Call It ‘The Perfect Eid Gift’

Salman Khan And Rashmika Mandanna’s ‘Sikandar’ FIRST Reviews Out: Fans Call It ‘The Perfect Eid

L2 Empuraan: CBFC Directs 17 Cuts In Mohanlal Film Following Controversy Over Gujarat Riots

L2 Empuraan: CBFC Directs 17 Cuts In Mohanlal Film Following Controversy Over Gujarat Riots

Lifestyle

Royalty, Legends And Lost Mysteries: What Lies Beneath The Sand Of Rajasthan?

Royalty, Legends And Lost Mysteries: What Lies Beneath The Sand Of Rajasthan?

From Folk Music To Traditional Dresses: Bet You Didn’t Know This About Goa’s Rich Culture And Heritage

From Folk Music To Traditional Dresses: Bet You Didn’t Know This About Goa’s Rich Culture

Made It To That Goa Trip! But Did You Know This About Goa’s History?

Made It To That Goa Trip! But Did You Know This About Goa’s History?

Traveling With An Itinerary But Have Time To Spare? Here Are 6 Activities In Bangkok That Will Not Take Up Your Entire Day

Traveling With An Itinerary But Have Time To Spare? Here Are 6 Activities In Bangkok

Horoscope Today: A Good Day For The Pisces And Scorpio; Leos To Get Some Advice

Horoscope Today: A Good Day For The Pisces And Scorpio; Leos To Get Some Advice