Sudiksha Konanki Missing: Investigation Intensifies; What Do We Know So Far?

Authorities are ramping up their search for 20-year-old Sudiksha Konanki, a University of Pittsburgh student who mysteriously disappeared earlier this month while on a spring break trip to the Dominican Republic. Konanki, originally from India and a U.S. permanent resident, went missing under unclear circumstances, prompting a joint investigation by the Dominican police and the FBI.

Konanki was last seen in the early hours of March 6 near the Riu República Hotel in Punta Cana, a well-known beach resort town. According to officials, her disappearance coincided with a power outage at the hotel, during which several guests, including Konanki, headed towards the beach.

Timeline of Her Disappearance

Konanki and five other female students had arrived in the Dominican Republic on March 3 for their vacation. On the night she vanished, there was a power outage at the hotel, leading many guests to step outside. According to reports, she left her phone and wallet with friends before heading to the beach, an unusual move for someone who always carried her phone.

Dominican President Luis Abinader addressed the situation publicly, stating, “We are concerned,” and reassuring that “all government agencies are searching.” He cited a witness report that claimed, “What he says, according to the reports, is that a wave, while on the beach, crashed into them.”

Investigation and Ongoing Search Efforts

As the search continues, Dominican police are re-interviewing people who were with Konanki that night to gather more details about her last known whereabouts. Authorities have deployed drones, helicopters, and detection dogs to scan the waters off the island’s east coast in hopes of finding any leads.

Despite speculation, civil defense director Juan Salas denied media reports that Konanki’s clothes had been found, clarifying to local newspaper El Nuevo Diario that no such evidence had been recovered. This contradicts circulating claims and has added to the mystery surrounding her disappearance.

Family’s Plea for Answers

Konanki’s parents, Subbarayudu and Sreedevi Konanki, who live in Chantilly, Virginia, have urged authorities to broaden the investigation, seeking more answers about what happened to their daughter. They remain hopeful for new developments in the case.

Meanwhile, the University of Pittsburgh has expressed concern for its missing student. University officials have been in touch with the Konanki family and law enforcement in Virginia, offering support during this difficult time.

As the case garners widespread attention, Dominican officials have defended the country’s tourism safety. President Abinader highlighted that over 11 million tourists visit the Dominican Republic annually, with very few incidents.