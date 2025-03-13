Home
Explore
Settings

Settings

×

Reading Mode

Adjust the reading mode to suit your reading needs.

Font Size

Fix the font size to suit your reading preferences

Language

Select the language of your choice. NewsX reports are available in 11 global languages.
Select Language
Thursday, March 13, 2025
Live Tv
  • Home»
  • World»
  • Sudiksha Konanki Missing: Investigation Intensifies; What Do We Know So Far?

Sudiksha Konanki Missing: Investigation Intensifies; What Do We Know So Far?

Authorities are ramping up their search for 20-year-old Sudiksha Konanki, a University of Pittsburgh student who mysteriously disappeared earlier this month while on a spring break trip to the Dominican Republic.

Sudiksha Konanki Missing: Investigation Intensifies; What Do We Know So Far?

Authorities are ramping up their search for 20-year-old Sudiksha Konanki, a University of Pittsburgh student who mysteriously disappeared


Authorities are ramping up their search for 20-year-old Sudiksha Konanki, a University of Pittsburgh student who mysteriously disappeared earlier this month while on a spring break trip to the Dominican Republic. Konanki, originally from India and a U.S. permanent resident, went missing under unclear circumstances, prompting a joint investigation by the Dominican police and the FBI.

Konanki was last seen in the early hours of March 6 near the Riu República Hotel in Punta Cana, a well-known beach resort town. According to officials, her disappearance coincided with a power outage at the hotel, during which several guests, including Konanki, headed towards the beach.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Timeline of Her Disappearance

Konanki and five other female students had arrived in the Dominican Republic on March 3 for their vacation. On the night she vanished, there was a power outage at the hotel, leading many guests to step outside. According to reports, she left her phone and wallet with friends before heading to the beach, an unusual move for someone who always carried her phone.

Dominican President Luis Abinader addressed the situation publicly, stating, “We are concerned,” and reassuring that “all government agencies are searching.” He cited a witness report that claimed, “What he says, according to the reports, is that a wave, while on the beach, crashed into them.”

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Investigation and Ongoing Search Efforts

As the search continues, Dominican police are re-interviewing people who were with Konanki that night to gather more details about her last known whereabouts. Authorities have deployed drones, helicopters, and detection dogs to scan the waters off the island’s east coast in hopes of finding any leads.

Despite speculation, civil defense director Juan Salas denied media reports that Konanki’s clothes had been found, clarifying to local newspaper El Nuevo Diario that no such evidence had been recovered. This contradicts circulating claims and has added to the mystery surrounding her disappearance.

Family’s Plea for Answers

Konanki’s parents, Subbarayudu and Sreedevi Konanki, who live in Chantilly, Virginia, have urged authorities to broaden the investigation, seeking more answers about what happened to their daughter. They remain hopeful for new developments in the case.

Meanwhile, the University of Pittsburgh has expressed concern for its missing student. University officials have been in touch with the Konanki family and law enforcement in Virginia, offering support during this difficult time.

As the case garners widespread attention, Dominican officials have defended the country’s tourism safety. President Abinader highlighted that over 11 million tourists visit the Dominican Republic annually, with very few incidents.

ALSO READ: After Fiery Trump-Zelensky Clash US, Ukraine To Meet In Saudi Arabia–What To Expect?

Filed under

Dominican Republic Sudiksha Konanki Sudiksha Konanki disappearance

Central Bureau of Investi

Ranya Rao’s Gold Smuggling Case: CBI FIR Uncovers a Multi-Crore Operation In Bengaluru And Mumbai
China

China Slams New Zealand’s Spy Chief Over ‘False’ Pacific Influence Claims
While Holi is widely reco

From Lathmar To Hola Mohalla: How Is Holi Celebrated Across India?
Trump’s Oval Office mee

JD Vance’s Shamrock Socks Hijack White House Meeting—Even Trump Couldn’t Ignore Them | WATCH
Authorities are ramping u

Sudiksha Konanki Missing: Investigation Intensifies; What Do We Know So Far?
UK Woman Raped by Friend

UK Woman Raped In Delhi Hotel By Social Media ‘Friend’, Molested Again In Hotel Lift
Advertisement · Scroll to continue
Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Also Read

Ranya Rao’s Gold Smuggling Case: CBI FIR Uncovers a Multi-Crore Operation In Bengaluru And Mumbai

Ranya Rao’s Gold Smuggling Case: CBI FIR Uncovers a Multi-Crore Operation In Bengaluru And Mumbai

China Slams New Zealand’s Spy Chief Over ‘False’ Pacific Influence Claims

China Slams New Zealand’s Spy Chief Over ‘False’ Pacific Influence Claims

From Lathmar To Hola Mohalla: How Is Holi Celebrated Across India?

From Lathmar To Hola Mohalla: How Is Holi Celebrated Across India?

JD Vance’s Shamrock Socks Hijack White House Meeting—Even Trump Couldn’t Ignore Them | WATCH

JD Vance’s Shamrock Socks Hijack White House Meeting—Even Trump Couldn’t Ignore Them | WATCH

UK Woman Raped In Delhi Hotel By Social Media ‘Friend’, Molested Again In Hotel Lift

UK Woman Raped In Delhi Hotel By Social Media ‘Friend’, Molested Again In Hotel Lift

Entertainment

Shah Rukh Khan and Salman Khan Visit Aamir Khan Ahead of His 60th Birthday: Here’s What They Discussed

Shah Rukh Khan and Salman Khan Visit Aamir Khan Ahead of His 60th Birthday: Here’s

Watch: Sai Pallavi’s New Video Of Adorably Dancing In A Traditional Attire Goes Viral

Watch: Sai Pallavi’s New Video Of Adorably Dancing In A Traditional Attire Goes Viral

Mufasa OTT Release Date: Here’s Where You Can Watch The Lion King’s Sequel In Shah Rukh Khan’s Voice

Mufasa OTT Release Date: Here’s Where You Can Watch The Lion King’s Sequel In Shah

Kate Hudson Suffers A Wardrobe Malfunction In A Daring Black Plunging Gown, This Is How Her Co-Stars Reacted

Kate Hudson Suffers A Wardrobe Malfunction In A Daring Black Plunging Gown, This Is How

Peppa Pig Is About To Become A Big Sister Again! Is It A Boy Or A Girl?

Peppa Pig Is About To Become A Big Sister Again! Is It A Boy Or

Lifestyle

Women’s Day: ‘We Need Respect’, What Does Freedom Mean For Women In 2025?

Women’s Day: ‘We Need Respect’, What Does Freedom Mean For Women In 2025?

Women’s Day 2025: Here Are The Simple Yet Powerful Ways To Show Appreciation

Women’s Day 2025: Here Are The Simple Yet Powerful Ways To Show Appreciation

International Women’s Day 2025: Understanding Common Cancers In Women, Testing Methods, And Safety Tips

International Women’s Day 2025: Understanding Common Cancers In Women, Testing Methods, And Safety Tips

Women’s Day 2025: Are You A Female Solo Traveler Looking To Take A Trip To Maldives? Keep These Tips In Mind

Women’s Day 2025: Are You A Female Solo Traveler Looking To Take A Trip To

Women’s Day 2025: Here Are The Must-Have Health Screenings For Women

Women’s Day 2025: Here Are The Must-Have Health Screenings For Women