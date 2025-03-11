Home
Explore
Settings

Settings

×

Reading Mode

Adjust the reading mode to suit your reading needs.

Font Size

Fix the font size to suit your reading preferences

Language

Select the language of your choice. NewsX reports are available in 11 global languages.
Select Language
Tuesday, March 11, 2025
Live Tv
  • Home»
  • World»
  • Sudiksha Konanki’s Disappearance Takes Unprecedented Turn As Last Witness Changes Account

Sudiksha Konanki’s Disappearance Takes Unprecedented Turn As Last Witness Changes Account

Sudiksha Konanki, a 20-year-old Indian-origin student from the University of Pittsburgh, has been missing for five days after disappearing during a trip to the Dominican Republic. Her sudden disappearance has raised concerns, especially after conflicting statements from the last person believed to have seen her.

Sudiksha Konanki’s Disappearance Takes Unprecedented Turn As Last Witness Changes Account

Sudiksha Konanki has been missing for five days after disappearing during a trip to the Dominican Republic.


Sudiksha Konanki, a 20-year-old Indian-origin student from the University of Pittsburgh, has been missing for five days after disappearing during a trip to the Dominican Republic. Her sudden disappearance has raised concerns, especially after conflicting statements from the last person believed to have seen her.

Conflicting Statements from Last Known Companion

Joshua Steven Ribe, a 24-year-old tourist from Iowa, was reportedly the last person to see Sudiksha before she went missing. However, his statements to the police have been inconsistent.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Initially, Ribe claimed that after a night of partying with friends, he and Sudiksha went to the beach, where he started vomiting due to the rough surf. He said he returned to shore and checked if Sudiksha was okay. In a second version, he stated that he left the water because he felt sick and last saw Sudiksha standing in knee-deep water before passing out. In a third account, he claimed that he saw her walking along the shoreline before falling asleep, and when he woke up, she was gone.

Police Investigation Underway

According to local reports from the Dominican Republic, Sudiksha was last seen by a friend at the beach around 5:50 a.m. CCTV footage shows her at the resort’s discotheque around 3:00 a.m. before heading toward the beach. She remained there until just before 6:00 a.m., after which she mysteriously disappeared.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Missing Poster Released

Authorities have released a missing poster detailing Sudiksha’s last known appearance. She was last seen wearing a brown bikini, large round earrings, yellow and steel bracelets on her right arm, a multi-colored beaded bracelet on her left arm, and a metal anklet on her right leg.

The poster urges the public to help in the search: “We need your help to get the word out! If you are in the area or can help with the search, or have any information about her whereabouts, please reach out. The more people who know, the better the chances we can bring her home safely.”

University of Pittsburgh Responds

The University of Pittsburgh has acknowledged the situation and released a statement expressing concern.

“University officials are in contact with Sudiksha Konanki’s family as well as authorities in Loudoun County, Virginia, and we have offered our full support in their efforts to find her and bring her home safely.”

Who Is Sudiksha Konanki?

Sudiksha Konanki is a student at the University of Pittsburgh, expected to graduate in 2026. She previously attended Thomas Jefferson High School for Science and Technology in Alexandria, Virginia.

Her father, speaking to the media, described her as a hardworking young woman with dreams of becoming a doctor. According to him, Sudiksha had informed her friends that she was attending a party at the resort on Wednesday. Early the next morning, she went to the beach with friends and some acquaintances. While her friends later returned, Sudiksha did not. Her absence was soon noticed, and authorities were alerted.

Authorities in the Dominican Republic, along with volunteers and Sudiksha’s family, continue to search for any clues regarding her whereabouts.

ALSO READ: After Fiery Trump-Zelensky Clash US, Ukraine To Meet In Saudi Arabia–What To Expect?

Filed under

Sudiksha Konanki Sudiksha Konanki disappearance

newsx

Jadavpur University Rocked by ‘Azad Kashmir’, ‘Free Palestine’ Graffiti; FIR Lodged
The crypto world is once

Will Binance Finally List Pi Network On Its Sixth Anniversary?
Bollywood superstar Deepi

‘Have Mercy On Me’: Ranveer Singh Begs As Deepika Padukone Drops Stunning Pictures From Paris...
Trump has announced plans

Trump To Buy A Tesla In Show Of Support For Elon Musk, Accuses ‘Radical Left...
newsx

Flashback: Indian Cricket Team Players Seen Playing Holi While Jamming On Rang Barse
Sudiksha Konanki has been

Sudiksha Konanki’s Disappearance Takes Unprecedented Turn As Last Witness Changes Account
Advertisement · Scroll to continue
Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Also Read

Jadavpur University Rocked by ‘Azad Kashmir’, ‘Free Palestine’ Graffiti; FIR Lodged

Jadavpur University Rocked by ‘Azad Kashmir’, ‘Free Palestine’ Graffiti; FIR Lodged

Will Binance Finally List Pi Network On Its Sixth Anniversary?

Will Binance Finally List Pi Network On Its Sixth Anniversary?

‘Have Mercy On Me’: Ranveer Singh Begs As Deepika Padukone Drops Stunning Pictures From Paris Fashion Week 2025

‘Have Mercy On Me’: Ranveer Singh Begs As Deepika Padukone Drops Stunning Pictures From Paris...

Trump To Buy A Tesla In Show Of Support For Elon Musk, Accuses ‘Radical Left Lunatics’ Of Boycott 

Trump To Buy A Tesla In Show Of Support For Elon Musk, Accuses ‘Radical Left...

Flashback: Indian Cricket Team Players Seen Playing Holi While Jamming On Rang Barse

Flashback: Indian Cricket Team Players Seen Playing Holi While Jamming On Rang Barse

Entertainment

‘Have Mercy On Me’: Ranveer Singh Begs As Deepika Padukone Drops Stunning Pictures From Paris Fashion Week 2025

‘Have Mercy On Me’: Ranveer Singh Begs As Deepika Padukone Drops Stunning Pictures From Paris

Why Has Harry Potter Star Jessie Cave Decided To Join OnlyFans?

Why Has Harry Potter Star Jessie Cave Decided To Join OnlyFans?

Jyothika Stands By Suriya’s Kanguva Despite Harsh Criticism: Have Seen Bad Films Doing Commercially Well

Jyothika Stands By Suriya’s Kanguva Despite Harsh Criticism: Have Seen Bad Films Doing Commercially Well

Mom Sequel Confirmed: Boney Kapoor Announces Next Installment With Khushi Kapoor, Says ‘She’s Following Sridevi’s Footsteps’

Mom Sequel Confirmed: Boney Kapoor Announces Next Installment With Khushi Kapoor, Says ‘She’s Following Sridevi’s

Who Is Olivia Culpo’s Husband? Actress Expecting First Baby With NFL Star Christian McCaffrey- See Heartfelt Instagram Post

Who Is Olivia Culpo’s Husband? Actress Expecting First Baby With NFL Star Christian McCaffrey- See

Lifestyle

Women’s Day: ‘We Need Respect’, What Does Freedom Mean For Women In 2025?

Women’s Day: ‘We Need Respect’, What Does Freedom Mean For Women In 2025?

Women’s Day 2025: Here Are The Simple Yet Powerful Ways To Show Appreciation

Women’s Day 2025: Here Are The Simple Yet Powerful Ways To Show Appreciation

International Women’s Day 2025: Understanding Common Cancers In Women, Testing Methods, And Safety Tips

International Women’s Day 2025: Understanding Common Cancers In Women, Testing Methods, And Safety Tips

Women’s Day 2025: Are You A Female Solo Traveler Looking To Take A Trip To Maldives? Keep These Tips In Mind

Women’s Day 2025: Are You A Female Solo Traveler Looking To Take A Trip To

Women’s Day 2025: Here Are The Must-Have Health Screenings For Women

Women’s Day 2025: Here Are The Must-Have Health Screenings For Women