Sudiksha Konanki’s Disappearance Takes Unprecedented Turn As Last Witness Changes Account

Sudiksha Konanki, a 20-year-old Indian-origin student from the University of Pittsburgh, has been missing for five days after disappearing during a trip to the Dominican Republic. Her sudden disappearance has raised concerns, especially after conflicting statements from the last person believed to have seen her.

Sudiksha Konanki has been missing for five days after disappearing during a trip to the Dominican Republic.

Conflicting Statements from Last Known Companion

Joshua Steven Ribe, a 24-year-old tourist from Iowa, was reportedly the last person to see Sudiksha before she went missing. However, his statements to the police have been inconsistent.

Initially, Ribe claimed that after a night of partying with friends, he and Sudiksha went to the beach, where he started vomiting due to the rough surf. He said he returned to shore and checked if Sudiksha was okay. In a second version, he stated that he left the water because he felt sick and last saw Sudiksha standing in knee-deep water before passing out. In a third account, he claimed that he saw her walking along the shoreline before falling asleep, and when he woke up, she was gone.

Police Investigation Underway

According to local reports from the Dominican Republic, Sudiksha was last seen by a friend at the beach around 5:50 a.m. CCTV footage shows her at the resort’s discotheque around 3:00 a.m. before heading toward the beach. She remained there until just before 6:00 a.m., after which she mysteriously disappeared.

Missing Poster Released

Authorities have released a missing poster detailing Sudiksha’s last known appearance. She was last seen wearing a brown bikini, large round earrings, yellow and steel bracelets on her right arm, a multi-colored beaded bracelet on her left arm, and a metal anklet on her right leg.

The poster urges the public to help in the search: “We need your help to get the word out! If you are in the area or can help with the search, or have any information about her whereabouts, please reach out. The more people who know, the better the chances we can bring her home safely.”

University of Pittsburgh Responds

The University of Pittsburgh has acknowledged the situation and released a statement expressing concern.

“University officials are in contact with Sudiksha Konanki’s family as well as authorities in Loudoun County, Virginia, and we have offered our full support in their efforts to find her and bring her home safely.”

Who Is Sudiksha Konanki?

Sudiksha Konanki is a student at the University of Pittsburgh, expected to graduate in 2026. She previously attended Thomas Jefferson High School for Science and Technology in Alexandria, Virginia.

Her father, speaking to the media, described her as a hardworking young woman with dreams of becoming a doctor. According to him, Sudiksha had informed her friends that she was attending a party at the resort on Wednesday. Early the next morning, she went to the beach with friends and some acquaintances. While her friends later returned, Sudiksha did not. Her absence was soon noticed, and authorities were alerted.

Authorities in the Dominican Republic, along with volunteers and Sudiksha’s family, continue to search for any clues regarding her whereabouts.