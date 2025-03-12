A spokesperson from the Loudoun County Sheriff's Office in Virginia, where the 20-year-old biology student is from, confirmed on Wednesday that U.S. investigators have made progress in the case.

Authorities in the U.S. have identified a person of interest in the ongoing search for Sudiksha Konanki, a University of Pittsburgh student who went missing during a spring break trip to the Dominican Republic.

A spokesperson from the Loudoun County Sheriff’s Office in Virginia, where the 20-year-old biology student is from, confirmed on Wednesday that U.S. investigators have made progress in the case.

Although the sheriff’s office lacks jurisdiction in the Dominican Republic, they have dispatched detectives to Punta Cana to aid the investigation on the U.S. side.

Dominican Authorities Yet to Confirm Person of Interest

Dominican Republic officials have not yet acknowledged whether this individual is considered a person of interest in their own investigation. When approached for comment, the Dominican Republic National Police redirected inquiries to the local Attorney General’s office.

“This does not mean the individual is a suspect, as this remains a missing person case rather than a criminal investigation,” said Thomas Julia, spokesperson for the Loudoun County Sheriff’s Office.

The person in question has already undergone an extensive interview as part of the inquiry.

Meanwhile, the FBI has confirmed its involvement in assisting international authorities but has deferred further details to Dominican officials.

Sudiksha Konanki’s Disappearance Timeline

Konanki arrived in Punta Cana on March 3 with five of her college friends. According to Dominican Republic National Police, she was last seen in the early hours of March 6.

Surveillance footage from the RIU Republic Resort captured Konanki and her friends entering the beach area around 4:15 a.m.

A video obtained by Dominican news outlet Noticias SIN reportedly shows Konanki heading toward the beach with a group, including individuals outside her friend circle.

Her college friends returned to the hotel about 40 minutes later, leaving her behind with others she had met on the trip. Later that day, her friends went on an excursion, only realizing she was missing nearly 12 hours later.

They then reported her disappearance to hotel staff and local authorities, according to Loudoun County Sheriff Michael Chapman.

Last Reported Sighting and Ongoing Investigation

Dominican Republic President Luis Abinader addressed the case in a press conference, citing reports from one of the last individuals to see Konanki. This witness claimed that while they were at the beach, a wave struck them, potentially leading to an incident.

Police officials have stated that no signs of violence or blood were found at the beach where Konanki was last seen. Authorities continue to investigate all leads as the search for the missing student intensifies.