Home
Explore
Settings

Settings

×

Reading Mode

Adjust the reading mode to suit your reading needs.

Font Size

Fix the font size to suit your reading preferences

Language

Select the language of your choice. NewsX reports are available in 11 global languages.
Select Language
Wednesday, March 12, 2025
Live Tv
  • Home»
  • World»
  • Sudiksha Konanki’s Disappearance Timeline: US Investigators Identify Person Of Interest

Sudiksha Konanki’s Disappearance Timeline: US Investigators Identify Person Of Interest

A spokesperson from the Loudoun County Sheriff's Office in Virginia, where the 20-year-old biology student is from, confirmed on Wednesday that U.S. investigators have made progress in the case.

Sudiksha Konanki’s Disappearance Timeline: US Investigators Identify Person Of Interest

Sudiksha Konanki


Authorities in the U.S. have identified a person of interest in the ongoing search for Sudiksha Konanki, a University of Pittsburgh student who went missing during a spring break trip to the Dominican Republic.

A spokesperson from the Loudoun County Sheriff’s Office in Virginia, where the 20-year-old biology student is from, confirmed on Wednesday that U.S. investigators have made progress in the case.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Although the sheriff’s office lacks jurisdiction in the Dominican Republic, they have dispatched detectives to Punta Cana to aid the investigation on the U.S. side.

Dominican Authorities Yet to Confirm Person of Interest

Dominican Republic officials have not yet acknowledged whether this individual is considered a person of interest in their own investigation. When approached for comment, the Dominican Republic National Police redirected inquiries to the local Attorney General’s office.

“This does not mean the individual is a suspect, as this remains a missing person case rather than a criminal investigation,” said Thomas Julia, spokesperson for the Loudoun County Sheriff’s Office.

The person in question has already undergone an extensive interview as part of the inquiry.

Meanwhile, the FBI has confirmed its involvement in assisting international authorities but has deferred further details to Dominican officials.

Sudiksha Konanki’s Disappearance Timeline

Konanki arrived in Punta Cana on March 3 with five of her college friends. According to Dominican Republic National Police, she was last seen in the early hours of March 6.

Surveillance footage from the RIU Republic Resort captured Konanki and her friends entering the beach area around 4:15 a.m.

A video obtained by Dominican news outlet Noticias SIN reportedly shows Konanki heading toward the beach with a group, including individuals outside her friend circle.

Her college friends returned to the hotel about 40 minutes later, leaving her behind with others she had met on the trip. Later that day, her friends went on an excursion, only realizing she was missing nearly 12 hours later.

They then reported her disappearance to hotel staff and local authorities, according to Loudoun County Sheriff Michael Chapman.

Last Reported Sighting and Ongoing Investigation

Dominican Republic President Luis Abinader addressed the case in a press conference, citing reports from one of the last individuals to see Konanki. This witness claimed that while they were at the beach, a wave struck them, potentially leading to an incident.

Police officials have stated that no signs of violence or blood were found at the beach where Konanki was last seen. Authorities continue to investigate all leads as the search for the missing student intensifies.

ALSO READ: Why Is Mohan Babu Facing Murder Allegations Two Decades After Soundarya’s Death?

Filed under

Dominican Republic Sudiksha Konanki Sudiksha Konanki disappearance

newsx

Astronomers Discover Four Tiny Planets Orbiting Barnard’s Star, Earth’s Cosmic Neighbor
Sudiksha Konanki

Sudiksha Konanki’s Disappearance Timeline: US Investigators Identify Person Of Interest
newsx

Lilavati Hospital Fraud Takes Dark Turn: Black Magic Allegations Emerge Amid Rs 1,200 Crore Scam
UP CM Yogi Adityanath

UP CM Yogi Announces ₹1 Lakh Aid For Brides Under Mukhyamantri Samoohik Vivah Yojana
newsx

French Publishers And Authors File Lawsuit Against Meta In AI Case
Taylor Swift

What Is The Mystery Behind Taylor Swift’s Absence From Public Eye?
Advertisement · Scroll to continue
Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Also Read

Astronomers Discover Four Tiny Planets Orbiting Barnard’s Star, Earth’s Cosmic Neighbor

Astronomers Discover Four Tiny Planets Orbiting Barnard’s Star, Earth’s Cosmic Neighbor

Lilavati Hospital Fraud Takes Dark Turn: Black Magic Allegations Emerge Amid Rs 1,200 Crore Scam

Lilavati Hospital Fraud Takes Dark Turn: Black Magic Allegations Emerge Amid Rs 1,200 Crore Scam

UP CM Yogi Announces ₹1 Lakh Aid For Brides Under Mukhyamantri Samoohik Vivah Yojana

UP CM Yogi Announces ₹1 Lakh Aid For Brides Under Mukhyamantri Samoohik Vivah Yojana

French Publishers And Authors File Lawsuit Against Meta In AI Case

French Publishers And Authors File Lawsuit Against Meta In AI Case

What Is The Mystery Behind Taylor Swift’s Absence From Public Eye?

What Is The Mystery Behind Taylor Swift’s Absence From Public Eye?

Entertainment

What Is The Mystery Behind Taylor Swift’s Absence From Public Eye?

What Is The Mystery Behind Taylor Swift’s Absence From Public Eye?

Shocking! 22-Year-Old UK Student Sells Her Virginity For £1.7 Million To A Hollywood Star: I Secured My Future

Shocking! 22-Year-Old UK Student Sells Her Virginity For £1.7 Million To A Hollywood Star: I

What Is Thalapathy Vijay’s Ethnicity? Tamil Star Faces Heat Over Insulting Muslim Community During Iftar Event In Chennai

What Is Thalapathy Vijay’s Ethnicity? Tamil Star Faces Heat Over Insulting Muslim Community During Iftar

Who Was Soundarya Married To? Actress’ Husband Clears The Air On Allegations Against Mohan Babu

Who Was Soundarya Married To? Actress’ Husband Clears The Air On Allegations Against Mohan Babu

Balochistan Independence Struggle: History, Conflict, And Ongoing Quest for Freedom

Balochistan Independence Struggle: History, Conflict, And Ongoing Quest for Freedom

Lifestyle

Women’s Day: ‘We Need Respect’, What Does Freedom Mean For Women In 2025?

Women’s Day: ‘We Need Respect’, What Does Freedom Mean For Women In 2025?

Women’s Day 2025: Here Are The Simple Yet Powerful Ways To Show Appreciation

Women’s Day 2025: Here Are The Simple Yet Powerful Ways To Show Appreciation

International Women’s Day 2025: Understanding Common Cancers In Women, Testing Methods, And Safety Tips

International Women’s Day 2025: Understanding Common Cancers In Women, Testing Methods, And Safety Tips

Women’s Day 2025: Are You A Female Solo Traveler Looking To Take A Trip To Maldives? Keep These Tips In Mind

Women’s Day 2025: Are You A Female Solo Traveler Looking To Take A Trip To

Women’s Day 2025: Here Are The Must-Have Health Screenings For Women

Women’s Day 2025: Here Are The Must-Have Health Screenings For Women