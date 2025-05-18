Home
Sunday, May 18, 2025
Suicide Bomber Kills at Least 10 at Military Recruitment Center in Mogadishu

Suicide Bomber Kills at Least 10 at Military Recruitment Center in Mogadishu

A suicide bombing struck a crowd of young recruits at a Somali army base in Mogadishu on Sunday, killing at least 10 people and injuring dozens more, Reuters reported, quoting eyewitnesses and medical officials.

The blast occurred outside the Damanyo military base, where teenagers had gathered to register for army service. Witnesses told the publication that the attacker detonated explosives while embedded within the crowd.

“I was on the other side of the road. A speeding tuk-tuk stopped, a man alighted, ran into the queue, and then blew himself up. I saw 10 people dead, including recruits and passers-by. The death toll may rise,” Captain Suleiman, a military officer who witnessed the attack, told Reuters.

Another witness, Abdisalan Mohamed, told Reuters, “Hundreds of teenagers [were] at the gate as we passed by in a bus. Abruptly, a deafening blast occurred, and the area was covered by dense smoke. We could not see the details of casualties.”

Medical staff at a nearby military hospital reportedly said they received 30 injured individuals and that six had died on arrival. The area was swiftly cordoned off by government forces. At the scene, dozens of abandoned shoes and body parts, including those of the suicide bomber, were visible among the debris.

No group has yet claimed responsibility for the bombing, and Somali government officials have not issued a formal statement. The attack closely mirrors a similar incident in 2023, when a suicide bomber killed 25 soldiers at the Jale Siyad base, located just opposite Damanyo.

The bombing also comes a day after Colonel Abdirahmaan Hujaale, commander of Battalion 26, was assassinated in the Hiiran region, where reports suggest al-Shabaab militants have infiltrated government and security ranks.

 

