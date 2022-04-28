On Tuesday, a car explosion inside the Karachi University premises killed four individuals, three of them were Chinese nationals. The explosion happened in a van near the University's Confucius Institute, who teaches Chinese.

Security forces detained Habitan Bashir Baloch, the spouse of Karachi University suicide bomber Shari Baloch, on Wednesday, a day after the blast, according to news agency ANI, quoting Pakistan’s ARY News. Authorities have been questioning Habitan. According to an ARY News report, this is the case’s first arrest.

Habitan’s detention had been communicated to China’s envoy to Pakistan, according to sources. The ambassador was also informed about the latest developments in the case during a meeting hosted by Pakistan’s interior minister, Rana Sanaullah.

In a statement, Sanaullah claimed the Pakistani government has assured the Chinese embassy of complete cooperation in the bomb inquiry.

On Tuesday, a car explosion inside the Karachi University premises killed four individuals, three of them were Chinese nationals. The explosion happened in a van near the University’s Confucius Institute, which teaches Chinese.

Shari Baloch, a suicide bomber, carried it out. Investigators also discovered a link between some Baloch families and the illegal Baloch Students Organization (BSO).

The explosion has been blamed on the Balochistan Liberation Army (BLA). According to the ARY News article, the BLA has previously vowed to strike Chinese companies and individuals in Pakistan.

On Tuesday, a car explosion inside the Karachi University premises killed four individuals, three of them were Chinese nationals. The explosion happened in a van near the University’s Confucius Institute, which teaches Chinese.

Shari Baloch, a suicide bomber, carried it out. Investigators also discovered a link between some Baloch families and the illegal Baloch Students Organization (BSO).

The explosion has been blamed on the Balochistan Liberation Army (BLA). According to the ARY News article, the BLA has previously vowed to strike Chinese companies and individuals in Pakistan.

Meanwhile, China has urged a thorough probe into Tuesday’s incident and has asked Pakistan to beef up security for its citizens. The blood of Chinese citizens cannot be lost in useless, and those responsible for the incident will undoubtedly face the price, according to news agency PTI.