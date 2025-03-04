A deadly suicide attack rocked a military base in northwestern Pakistan, leaving at least nine dead and 25 injured as militants stormed the heavily guarded compound. The assault, claimed by the Pakistani Taliban-affiliated Jaish Al-Fursan group, highlights the escalating wave of violence in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa during Ramadan.

A deadly suicide attack rocked a military base in northwestern Pakistan, leaving at least nine dead and 25 injured.

At least nine people were killed and 25 others injured after two suicide bombers attacked a military base in northwestern Pakistan, authorities and hospital officials said. The assault took place in Bannu, located in the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province, an area frequently targeted by militants.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Suicide Attack Claimed by Jaish Al-Fursan

The attackers detonated explosives to breach the perimeter wall of the sprawling military cantonment area, paving the way for several gunmen to storm the compound, security officials said. The attackers were met with swift retaliation from security forces, who killed six militants and repelled the assault.

The militant group Jaish Al-Fursan, affiliated with the Pakistani Taliban, claimed responsibility for the attack. In a statement, the group claimed that dozens of Pakistani security forces were killed. However, the military has not confirmed the casualties.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Security officials, speaking on condition of anonymity, confirmed that the attackers arrived in explosive-laden vehicles. “After the two suicide bombers detonated their explosives near the wall, five to six more attackers attempted to enter the cantonment but were eliminated. Operations in the area are still ongoing,” the official said.

The assault occurred after sunset, coinciding with the time when many residents were breaking their fast during the holy month of Ramadan.

Pakistan Suicide Attack: Civilian Casualties and Damage

Bannu District Hospital spokesman Muhammad Noman confirmed that nine people, including four children, were killed in the attack. “The explosions caused widespread damage to nearby homes and buildings. The roofs and walls collapsed, which is why we are receiving so many casualties,” Noman said.

Eyewitnesses described scenes of chaos, with plumes of grey smoke rising into the sky and gunfire echoing through the area. Police officer Zahid Khan said the victims lived close to the blast site.

The powerful blasts also damaged a nearby mosque, further exacerbating the civilian toll.

Wave of Violence in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa

The attack marks the third militant assault in Pakistan since the start of Ramadan on March 4. Bannu has been a frequent target for militants in recent months.

In November, a suicide car bomb killed 12 troops and injured several others at a security post in the city. Another attack in July saw a suicide bomber detonate his vehicle near the military base’s outer wall, followed by gunfire from other militants.

Earlier on Friday, a powerful suicide blast ripped through the Darul Uloom Haqqania seminary in Akora Khattak, also in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province, killing Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam-Sami (JUI-S) chief Maulana Hamid-ul-Haq and two others. The attack occurred after Friday prayers, police said.

Maulana Hamid-ul-Haq had taken over JUI-S leadership after his father, Maulana Samiul Haq, was assassinated in 2018. His death was confirmed by Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Inspector General of Police Zulfiqar Hameed.

Also Read: At Least 5,000 ‘Ghost Teachers’ In Pakistani Province Receiving Salaries Without Fulfilling Duties: Report