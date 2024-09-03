Sultan of Brunei To Host PM Modi Today, Discover His Lavish Lifestyle And $5 Billion Car-Collection

As Prime Minister Narendra Modi arrives in Brunei today for a historic visit, he will be welcomed by Sultan Hassanal Bolkiah, the second-longest reigning monarch after Queen Elizabeth II.

As Prime Minister Narendra Modi arrives in Brunei today for a historic visit, he will be welcomed by Sultan Hassanal Bolkiah, the second-longest reigning monarch after Queen Elizabeth II. Discover the Luxurious Lifestyle and Impressive Car Collection of Brunei’s Sultan.

Sultan’s Opulent Lifestyle

Renowned for his immense wealth and opulent lifestyle, Sultan Hassanal Bolkiah boasts a car collection of over 7,000 luxury vehicles.

This impressive collection includes approximately 600 Rolls-Royces, 450 Ferraris, and 380 Bentleys, among other premium brands such as Porsches, Lamborghinis, Maybachs, Jaguars, BMWs, and McLarens. His extraordinary collection has earned him a Guinness World Record.

Also Read: PM Modi’s Historic Brunei Visit: Highlights Include Tour of Sultan Omar Ali Saifuddien Mosque

Notable vehicles in his collection also include the Bentley Dominator SUV, valued at $80 million, a custom gold-coated Rolls-Royce Silver Spur II, and a Porsche 911 with bespoke features like Horizon Blue paint and an X88 power package. Among his prized possessions is a customized Rolls-Royce with an open roof and an umbrella, lavishly detailed with gold.

Must Read: Indian Envoy Highlights India-Brunei’s Civilizational Ties Ahead of PM’s Visit

Beyond his impressive automotive collection, Sultan Hassanal Bolkiah resides in the Istana Nurul Iman Palace, the largest residential palace in the world.

Spanning over two million square feet and adorned with 22-carat gold, the palace features five swimming pools, 1,700 bedrooms, 257 bathrooms, and 110 garages. The Sultan also owns a private zoo and a Boeing 747 aircraft, highlighting his extravagant lifestyle.