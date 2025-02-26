Home
Thursday, February 27, 2025
Sunbathing With Netanyahu, Elon Musk Raining Dollars: Donald Trump Gets Mocked For Sharing AI Video For Gaza Vision

Social media users were quick to express their outrage. Many found the video insensitive, especially given the humanitarian crisis in Gaza.

Sunbathing With Netanyahu, Elon Musk Raining Dollars: Donald Trump Gets Mocked For Sharing AI Video For Gaza Vision

Donald Trump Shares AI Video For Gaza


US President Donald Trump recently stirred controversy by sharing an AI-generated video showcasing his vision to transform the Gaza Strip into the “Riviera of the Middle East.”

The 30-second clip depicts surreal visuals of demolished buildings being replaced by towering skyscrapers, while people walk around holding golden Trump balloons.

Vision to Transform Gaza Sparks Outrage

The video comes in the wake of a devastating 15-month military campaign backed by Western powers, which has left much of the Gaza Strip in ruins and resulted in the deaths of over 48,000 Palestinians.

Despite this, Trump unveiled his plan to “take over” the territory and convert it into a modern beach resort, displacing Palestinians who currently reside there.

Displacing Palestinians: A Controversial Proposal

During a meeting with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu at the White House earlier in February, Trump outlined his vision of transforming Gaza. He claimed this project would bring prosperity and jobs but faced criticism for suggesting the forced removal of Palestinians, a move that violates international law.

AI Video Draws Criticism for Insensitivity

The AI-generated video, shared on Trump’s social media platforms, features strange scenes such as bearded belly dancers, shops selling golden Trump models, and a topless Netanyahu lounging with Trump. A peculiar song accompanies the visuals with lyrics that state, “Donald Trump will set you free… Trump Gaza is finally here.”

The video also includes a cameo of Elon Musk, the unelected US DOGE head, dancing on a beach as money falls from the sky. The surreal depiction of a war-torn region has been widely criticized as “tone deaf” and “disrespectful” to those affected by the ongoing conflict.

Social Media Outrage Over AI Gaza Video

Social media users were quick to express their outrage. Many found the video insensitive, especially given the humanitarian crisis in Gaza. One Instagram user commented, “This is degrading for all the families who have lost loved ones in Gaza.”

Even Trump supporters on his Truth Social platform were critical. One user wrote, “I love you, Trump, but this should be deleted; it’s just plain wrong.” Another remarked, “This video is in very bad taste and just plain horrible!”

According to Sky News, the video first appeared on social media earlier in February from accounts not officially linked to the White House. However, Trump’s decision to share it across his platforms indicates his endorsement of its message.

The controversy comes as the first phase of a ceasefire agreement in Gaza nears its expiration, raising uncertainty about the future of the region. Trump’s comments suggesting that neighboring Arab nations should accommodate displaced Palestinians have also sparked backlash from Middle Eastern leaders.

Arab Leaders Reject Displacement Proposal

Trump’s vision of transforming Gaza has been met with resistance from Arab nations, who argue that participating in the forced removal of Palestinians would be a violation of international law. Despite this, Trump continues to advocate for his redevelopment plan, claiming it would create “thousands of jobs” and economic prosperity.

While Trump’s proposal to convert Gaza into the “Riviera of the Middle East” is pitched as a pathway to economic growth, it has been met with widespread condemnation for its insensitivity and potential violation of international law.

As the situation in Gaza remains tense, Trump’s vision has added another layer of controversy to the already complex political landscape.

