Home
Explore
Settings

Settings

×

Reading Mode

Adjust the reading mode to suit your reading needs.

Font Size

Fix the font size to suit your reading preferences

Language

Select the language of your choice. NewsX reports are available in 11 global languages.
Select Language
search
Wednesday, February 12, 2025
Live Tv
we-woman
Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Sundar Pichai Discusses AI’s Future In India With PM Modi At AI Action Summit In Paris

Sundar Pichai met PM Modi in Paris, highlighting AI’s potential for India. Modi emphasized Indo-French collaboration in business, innovation, and technology.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue
Sundar Pichai Discusses AI’s Future In India With PM Modi At AI Action Summit In Paris


Google CEO Sundar Pichai expressed optimism about the transformative impact of artificial intelligence (AI) in India during his meeting with Prime Minister Narendra Modi on the sidelines of the AI Action Summit in Paris. He emphasized the vast opportunities AI presents and reiterated Google’s commitment to working closely with India to accelerate the country’s digital transformation.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

“Delighted to meet with PM Narendra Modi today while in Paris for the AI Action Summit. We discussed the incredible opportunities AI will bring to India and ways we can work closely together on India’s digital transformation,” Pichai stated.

Earlier, PM Modi addressed the India-France CEOs Forum, underscoring the critical role of business collaborations in strengthening economic ties and fostering innovation. He remarked that Indian and French business leaders are joining forces to create new opportunities in key sectors, which will drive future growth and investment.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

“This is more than just a business event—it’s a convergence of the brightest minds from India and France. You are embracing the mantra of innovation, collaboration, and elevation, driving progress with purpose. Beyond forging boardroom connections, you are actively reinforcing the strategic partnership between India and France,” PM Modi said at the event.

Highlighting the deep-rooted partnership between the two nations, Modi noted that their relationship is built on trust, innovation, and a shared commitment to serving the people. He stated that India and France are working together to provide global solutions beyond their bilateral ties.

The AI Action Summit concluded with a high-level segment attended by global leaders, policymakers, and industry experts. PM Modi also co-chaired the event with French President Emmanuel Macron, further strengthening Indo-French cooperation in AI, technology, and innovation.

ALSO READ: PM Modi to Visit Marseille After Paris: Veer Savarkar Connection and Why This French City Is Important for India

Filed under

India-France PM Modi AI Action Summit Sundar Pichai AI India

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Also Read

Gold Prices Rise: Check Today’s Rates In Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai And Kolkata

Gold Prices Rise: Check Today’s Rates In Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai And Kolkata

Who Will Be Manipur’s Next CM? These Are The Top 5 Contenders In The Race

Who Will Be Manipur’s Next CM? These Are The Top 5 Contenders In The Race

‘Boycott Laila’ Trends On X, Is Prudhvi’s Controversial Comment The Reason Behind The Chaos?

‘Boycott Laila’ Trends On X, Is Prudhvi’s Controversial Comment The Reason Behind The Chaos?

Chiranjeevi Recieves Backlash After Her ‘Legacy Can Continue’ Comment To Ram Charan

Chiranjeevi Recieves Backlash After Her ‘Legacy Can Continue’ Comment To Ram Charan

Padma Shri Award Mix-Up: Orissa HC To Hear Case Of Two People With Identical Names On Feb 24

Padma Shri Award Mix-Up: Orissa HC To Hear Case Of Two People With Identical Names...

Entertainment

‘Boycott Laila’ Trends On X, Is Prudhvi’s Controversial Comment The Reason Behind The Chaos?

‘Boycott Laila’ Trends On X, Is Prudhvi’s Controversial Comment The Reason Behind The Chaos?

Chiranjeevi Recieves Backlash After Her ‘Legacy Can Continue’ Comment To Ram Charan

Chiranjeevi Recieves Backlash After Her ‘Legacy Can Continue’ Comment To Ram Charan

Will Smith Wanted To Walk Out Of This Blockbuster 3 Days Before Filming, Director Reveals ‘It Was A Battle, Madness’

Will Smith Wanted To Walk Out Of This Blockbuster 3 Days Before Filming, Director Reveals

Who Was Managing Kanye West’s Career? Rapper’s Talent Agent Quits Massive Paycheck Job Post Anti-Semitic Controversy

Who Was Managing Kanye West’s Career? Rapper’s Talent Agent Quits Massive Paycheck Job Post Anti-Semitic

Who Is Nikki Sharma? Ranveer Allahbadia’s Rumoured Girlfriend Sparks Breakup Rumours With This Cryptic Post

Who Is Nikki Sharma? Ranveer Allahbadia’s Rumoured Girlfriend Sparks Breakup Rumours With This Cryptic Post

Lifestyle

Valentine’s Week: Why Teddy Day Is The Softest Expression Of Love?

Valentine’s Week: Why Teddy Day Is The Softest Expression Of Love?

Is Your Partner An Anime Fan? Celebrate Your Valentines’ Week With The World’s Lagest Anime-Streaming Platform For Free

Is Your Partner An Anime Fan? Celebrate Your Valentines’ Week With The World’s Lagest Anime-Streaming

Propose Day Celebrations: Embrace Vulnerability And Build True Bonds

Propose Day Celebrations: Embrace Vulnerability And Build True Bonds

Want To Make Your 2025 A Year Filled With Travel? Here Are Australia’s Dreamiest Islands You Must Visit

Want To Make Your 2025 A Year Filled With Travel? Here Are Australia’s Dreamiest Islands

Valentine’s Week 2025: Dating Apps–Love or Letdown? Users Speak

Valentine’s Week 2025: Dating Apps–Love or Letdown? Users Speak

mail logo

Subscribe to receive the day's headlines from NewsX straight in your inbox