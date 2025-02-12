Sundar Pichai Discusses AI’s Future In India With PM Modi At AI Action Summit In Paris

Google CEO Sundar Pichai expressed optimism about the transformative impact of artificial intelligence (AI) in India during his meeting with Prime Minister Narendra Modi on the sidelines of the AI Action Summit in Paris. He emphasized the vast opportunities AI presents and reiterated Google’s commitment to working closely with India to accelerate the country’s digital transformation.

“Delighted to meet with PM Narendra Modi today while in Paris for the AI Action Summit. We discussed the incredible opportunities AI will bring to India and ways we can work closely together on India’s digital transformation,” Pichai stated.

Earlier, PM Modi addressed the India-France CEOs Forum, underscoring the critical role of business collaborations in strengthening economic ties and fostering innovation. He remarked that Indian and French business leaders are joining forces to create new opportunities in key sectors, which will drive future growth and investment.

“This is more than just a business event—it’s a convergence of the brightest minds from India and France. You are embracing the mantra of innovation, collaboration, and elevation, driving progress with purpose. Beyond forging boardroom connections, you are actively reinforcing the strategic partnership between India and France,” PM Modi said at the event.

Highlighting the deep-rooted partnership between the two nations, Modi noted that their relationship is built on trust, innovation, and a shared commitment to serving the people. He stated that India and France are working together to provide global solutions beyond their bilateral ties.

The AI Action Summit concluded with a high-level segment attended by global leaders, policymakers, and industry experts. PM Modi also co-chaired the event with French President Emmanuel Macron, further strengthening Indo-French cooperation in AI, technology, and innovation.

