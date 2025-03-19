Home
Explore
Settings

Settings

×

Reading Mode

Adjust the reading mode to suit your reading needs.

Font Size

Fix the font size to suit your reading preferences

Language

Select the language of your choice. NewsX reports are available in 11 global languages.
Select Language
Wednesday, March 19, 2025
Live Tv
  • Home»
  • World»
  • Sunita Williams Aged 0.005 Seconds Slower In Space Than Humans On Earth, Here’s Why This Unique Phenomenon Happens

Sunita Williams Aged 0.005 Seconds Slower In Space Than Humans On Earth, Here’s Why This Unique Phenomenon Happens

One of the most fascinating aspects of space travel is time dilation, a phenomenon where astronauts age slightly slower compared to people on Earth.

Sunita Williams Aged 0.005 Seconds Slower In Space Than Humans On Earth, Here’s Why This Unique Phenomenon Happens

Sunita Williams


NASA astronauts Sunita Williams and Butch Wilmore successfully returned to Earth on March 19 after spending months in space. Their journey ended with a dramatic splashdown in the SpaceX Dragon spacecraft off the coast of Florida at approximately 3:30 AM.

Assisting in their recovery were fellow astronaut Nick Hague and Russian cosmonaut Aleksandr Gorbunov.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Their return marked the conclusion of the Crew-9 mission, which departed the International Space Station (ISS) on March 18, completing a journey of over 15 hours.

As the world eagerly awaited Williams’ return, online searches for her name surged. According to Google Trends, searches for Sunita Williams reached a staggering 2 million in the past two days.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

With her latest mission drawing to a close, interest has also grown around her experiences aboard the Starliner and SpaceX missions.

Why Do Astronauts Age Slower in Space?

One of the most fascinating aspects of space travel is time dilation, a phenomenon where astronauts age slightly slower compared to people on Earth. This effect is rooted in Einstein’s Theory of Relativity, which states that time is not absolute—it is influenced by gravity and velocity.

Time moves slower in stronger gravitational fields. Since gravity is weaker in space compared to Earth, astronauts experience a minuscule slowdown in their aging process.

The faster an object moves, the slower time progresses for it. Since astronauts on the ISS travel at speeds of approximately 28,000 km/h, they experience a slight reduction in their aging rate.

These two effects occur simultaneously on the ISS, leading to astronauts aging approximately 0.005 seconds less after spending six months in space, as confirmed by the European Space Agency (ESA).

Scientific Proof of Time Dilation

The concept of time dilation has been experimentally verified using highly precise atomic clocks placed on:
✔ Fast-moving aircraft
✔ Satellites in orbit
✔ Regions with strong gravitational fields

While the difference is almost imperceptible for short-duration space missions, the effect becomes more significant when traveling at extremely high speeds or being near intense gravitational forces for extended periods.

The Twin Paradox: A Mind-Boggling Thought Experiment

To illustrate time dilation, physicists often refer to the Twin Paradox:

One twin remains on Earth while the other travels at near-light speed.

Upon returning, the space-traveling twin would have aged significantly less than the one who stayed behind.

Although astronauts on the ISS do not travel at such extreme speeds, the combination of weaker gravity and high velocity still causes a small but measurable difference in aging.

If you’ve ever wished for a longer weekend, you technically can—by either moving extremely fast or spending time in lower gravity. While this won’t make your days feel longer, you might just gain a fraction of a second in the race against time!

ALSO READ: Welcome Home Sunita Williams, Butch As They Land On Earth After 9 Months In Space, Watch The Splashdown

Filed under

NASA astronaut Sunita Williams SpaceX Dragon capsule landing Sunita Williams

The Telangana government

Telangana Budget 2025: Government Announces Ambitious Plan For India’s First Net-Zero City
newsx

₹200 Crore On Miss World, But No Money For Farmers? Telangana Govt Under Fire
Jonathan Majors And Meaga

Did Jonathan Majors Assault His Former Lover? Actor Marries Fiance Meagan Good Amid Audio Recording...
newsx

Who Is Muskan Rastogi? The Woman Behind Meerut’s Shocking Murder That Has Social Media Outraged
Jon Bernthal Returns as T

Will Jon Bernthal’s Return As The Punisher In Daredevil Season 2 After 9 Years Turn...
newsx

Watch | Bengaluru Breeder Spends ₹50 Crore On World’s First Wolfdog, Cadaboms Okami Becomes A...
Advertisement · Scroll to continue
Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Also Read

Telangana Budget 2025: Government Announces Ambitious Plan For India’s First Net-Zero City

Telangana Budget 2025: Government Announces Ambitious Plan For India’s First Net-Zero City

₹200 Crore On Miss World, But No Money For Farmers? Telangana Govt Under Fire

₹200 Crore On Miss World, But No Money For Farmers? Telangana Govt Under Fire

Did Jonathan Majors Assault His Former Lover? Actor Marries Fiance Meagan Good Amid Audio Recording Leak

Did Jonathan Majors Assault His Former Lover? Actor Marries Fiance Meagan Good Amid Audio Recording...

Who Is Muskan Rastogi? The Woman Behind Meerut’s Shocking Murder That Has Social Media Outraged

Who Is Muskan Rastogi? The Woman Behind Meerut’s Shocking Murder That Has Social Media Outraged

Will Jon Bernthal’s Return As The Punisher In Daredevil Season 2 After 9 Years Turn Into A Full-Fledged Role?

Will Jon Bernthal’s Return As The Punisher In Daredevil Season 2 After 9 Years Turn...

Entertainment

Did Jonathan Majors Assault His Former Lover? Actor Marries Fiance Meagan Good Amid Audio Recording Leak

Did Jonathan Majors Assault His Former Lover? Actor Marries Fiance Meagan Good Amid Audio Recording

Will Jon Bernthal’s Return As The Punisher In Daredevil Season 2 After 9 Years Turn Into A Full-Fledged Role?

Will Jon Bernthal’s Return As The Punisher In Daredevil Season 2 After 9 Years Turn

Will Yuzvendra Chahal Be A Divorcee Before IPL 2025 Begins? Here’s What The Supreme Court Said

Will Yuzvendra Chahal Be A Divorcee Before IPL 2025 Begins? Here’s What The Supreme Court

What Is The Age Difference Between Gwyneth Paltrow And Timothée Chalamet? Actors To Heat Up Screen With Multiple Sex Scenes

What Is The Age Difference Between Gwyneth Paltrow And Timothée Chalamet? Actors To Heat Up

When Will Materialists Release? This Is How Fans React To First Trailer Featuring Dakota Johnson, Chris Evans, And Pedro Pascal

When Will Materialists Release? This Is How Fans React To First Trailer Featuring Dakota Johnson,

Lifestyle

Holi 2025: How To Protect Your Eyes During The Festival

Holi 2025: How To Protect Your Eyes During The Festival

Miu Miu Fall 2025: The Bullet Bra Is Back, And It’s Bolder Than Ever

Miu Miu Fall 2025: The Bullet Bra Is Back, And It’s Bolder Than Ever

Women’s Day: ‘We Need Respect’, What Does Freedom Mean For Women In 2025?

Women’s Day: ‘We Need Respect’, What Does Freedom Mean For Women In 2025?

Women’s Day 2025: Here Are The Simple Yet Powerful Ways To Show Appreciation

Women’s Day 2025: Here Are The Simple Yet Powerful Ways To Show Appreciation

International Women’s Day 2025: Understanding Common Cancers In Women, Testing Methods, And Safety Tips

International Women’s Day 2025: Understanding Common Cancers In Women, Testing Methods, And Safety Tips