Sunita Williams, Butch Wilmore Set To Return On Tuesday; NASA Shares Splashdown Details

After being stranded in space for more than nine months, two US astronauts, Butch Wilmore and Sunita Williams, are finally set to return to Earth. NASA has confirmed that their journey back home is scheduled for Tuesday, March 18, in the evening (GMT). Their return will take place aboard a SpaceX Crew Dragon spacecraft, along with another American astronaut and a Russian cosmonaut.

Why Were the Astronauts Stuck in Space?

Wilmore and Williams initially traveled to the International Space Station (ISS) in June last year on the Boeing Starliner spacecraft, which was being tested on its first crewed mission. However, the spacecraft experienced propulsion problems, making it unsafe for their return. As a result, they had to extend their stay on the ISS while NASA worked on an alternative plan.

Confirmed Return and Splashdown Details

NASA released a statement on Sunday evening, confirming that the astronauts’ return has been scheduled earlier than initially planned. The splashdown is expected to happen off the Florida coast at approximately 5:57 PM GMT on Tuesday (9:57 PM GMT and 3:30 AM IST on March 19). The agency had originally considered Wednesday for their return but decided to bring them back a day sooner due to changing weather conditions.

“The updated return target continues to allow the space station crew members time to complete handover duties while providing operational flexibility ahead of less favorable weather conditions expected for later in the week,” NASA explained in its statement.

.@NASA will provide live coverage of Crew-9’s return to Earth from the @Space_Station, beginning with @SpaceX Dragon hatch closure preparations at 10:45pm ET Monday, March 17. Splashdown is slated for approximately 5:57pm Tuesday, March 18: https://t.co/yABLg20tKX pic.twitter.com/alujSplsHm — NASA Commercial Crew (@Commercial_Crew) March 16, 2025

NASA to Provide Live Coverage

NASA has also announced that it will provide live coverage of the SpaceX Crew-9 return mission. The live broadcast will begin with preparations for the Dragon spacecraft hatch closure at 10:45 PM EDT on Monday, March 17 (8:30 AM IST on March 18).

Alongside Wilmore and Williams, NASA astronaut Nick Hague and Roscosmos cosmonaut Aleksandr Gorbunov will also be returning to Earth on the same capsule. Their journey will mark the end of a long and unexpected wait for the astronauts, who were originally supposed to return after just a few days in space.

Extended Stay in Space – How It Compares to Records

Astronauts typically stay aboard the ISS for about six months, but Wilmore and Williams had to remain in space for over nine months. While their mission duration was much longer than expected, it still falls short of the US space endurance record of 371 days, set by NASA astronaut Frank Rubio in 2023. The world record remains 437 days, held by Russian cosmonaut Valeri Polyakov aboard the Mir space station.

Crew 10 Dragon vehicle arriving! pic.twitter.com/3EZZyZW18b — Don Pettit (@astro_Pettit) March 16, 2025

Challenges Faced Due to the Extended Mission

The unexpected delay in their return sparked widespread curiosity and concern. Since they had only packed for a short mission, they had to receive extra clothing and personal care supplies to manage their extended stay. Being away from their families for such a long time also added to the emotional and psychological challenges of their mission.

As their long-awaited return approaches, excitement is building among space enthusiasts, their families, and the global scientific community. NASA’s mission teams are closely monitoring the weather conditions and other factors to ensure a safe and smooth journey back to Earth.