Sunita Williams Rejects Elon Musk’s Recent Suggestion; What Did He Suggest?

After spending an extended nine months aboard the International Space Station (ISS), NASA astronauts Sunita Williams and Butch Wilmore are finally preparing to return to Earth. However, their journey back home will have to wait until their successors arrive next week.

Astronauts Address the Press Before Their Return

Ahead of their anticipated departure, Williams and Wilmore participated in a press conference, where Williams dismissed recent remarks made by SpaceX CEO Elon Musk about retiring the ISS earlier than planned. Musk had suggested that the ISS should be decommissioned sooner rather than at the end of 2030, as originally scheduled.

Williams strongly disagreed, emphasizing the station’s ongoing contributions to scientific research.

“This place is ticking. It’s just really amazing, so I would say we’re actually in our prime right now,” she stated. “I would think that right now is probably not the right time to say quit, call it quits.”

Williams Looks Forward to Reuniting with Her Dogs

While the astronauts have been dedicated to their mission, Williams expressed her excitement about returning to some of the simple joys of life—especially seeing her Labrador retrievers again.

She admitted that the hardest part of their extended stay was the long wait to return home and reunite with their loved ones.

“It’s been a roller coaster for them, probably a little bit more so than for us,” she shared. Despite the delay, she remained positive about her time in space. “We’re just doing what we do every day, and every day is interesting because we’re up in space and it’s a lot of fun.”

Why the Return Was Delayed

When Williams and Wilmore first launched in June last year, they were aboard Boeing’s new Starliner capsule, which was making its crewed debut after years of development delays. The mission was originally planned as a short one-week stay, but things didn’t go as expected.

During its journey to the space station, the Starliner experienced multiple technical problems. After careful evaluation, NASA deemed it too risky for human transport and decided to send it back to Earth without passengers. As a result, Williams and Wilmore were left aboard the ISS for a much longer duration than planned.

In the meantime, NASA had to make modifications and prepare a new SpaceX capsule to bring their replacements to the ISS before Williams and Wilmore could return.

New Launch Date and Return Timeline

NASA recently confirmed that the new crew launch is scheduled for March 12, 2025, with the replacements arriving in a previously used SpaceX spacecraft. Once the new team is settled in, Williams and Wilmore will begin their long-awaited journey back to Earth.

For nearly a week, both the arriving and departing crews will work together on the ISS before Williams and Wilmore leave alongside NASA astronaut Nick Hague and Russian cosmonaut Alexander Gorbunov.

After an unexpected nine-month adventure in space, their long-overdue return to Earth is finally in sight.