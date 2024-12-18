Sunita Williams’ Return From Space DELAYED Again, Here’s When NASA Astronaut Will Now Return To Earth

SpaceX, a key partner in NASA's spaceflight efforts, has provided an alternative to the Starliner as it works on resolving its issues.

NASA has announced that Sunita Williams’ return from space has been delayed again, extending her mission from the originally planned eight days to over nine months.

This delay is due to a postponement in the launch of SpaceX’s Crew-10 mission, which was supposed to replace the current Crew-9 team and bring Williams and fellow astronaut Butch Wilmore back in February 2025. The Crew-10 mission is now scheduled for late March 2025.

Williams and Wilmore, who arrived at the International Space Station (ISS) in June aboard Boeing’s Starliner spacecraft, initially faced a short mission.

However, technical problems, including thruster malfunctions and helium leaks, caused complications. As a result, NASA decided to return the Starliner uncrewed and leave the astronauts aboard the ISS while a new plan was devised.

The solution came with SpaceX’s Crew-9 mission, which launched in September 2024. This mission had two astronauts and two empty seats for Williams and Wilmore. However, due to the delay in Crew-10’s launch, they will now remain in orbit much longer than planned.

Despite being trained for extended space missions, the prolonged stay underscores the unpredictable nature of space exploration. NASA remains focused on safety, referencing past disasters to highlight the importance of cautious, well-prepared operations.

For Williams, this extended mission is another chapter in her distinguished career, contributing to scientific research aboard the ISS. NASA and SpaceX are continuing to work together to ensure her safe return home when the Crew-10 mission launches in March.

