Sunita Williams Shares Thanksgiving Plans From the International Space Station

NASA astronauts Sunita Williams and Barry Wilmore are gearing up for Thanksgiving like never before – to celebrate aboard the International Space Station (ISS). For the past six weeks, the two astronauts and their crew have been living and working aboard the orbiting platform. For Williams and her crew, that means being miles away from family gatherings around the table for what might be their last meal together for a long time, a traditional Thanksgiving dinner with all the fixings.

Space Thanksgiving: A Feast in Microgravity

In an interview with NBC News on November 27, Sunita Williams gave a sneak peek into their Thanksgiving plans. “We have a bunch of food that we’ve packed away that is Thanksgiving-ish,” she shared. The astronauts will enjoy a traditional meal consisting of “some smoked turkey, some cranberry, apple cobbler, green beans and mushrooms and mashed potatoes.” Williams reassured everyone that despite rumors of food shortages, the astronauts are well-stocked for their holiday feast.

Sunita Williams: No Cause for Alarm

As if they had any cause for concern with the crew being left stranded in space, Williams dismissed those rumors quickly. “Our mission control team and our management has always had an option for us to come home,” she said. Pointing to the spacecraft she called home for so long, she added, “We came up here on Starliner. We’re coming back on a Dragon, but there’s always been a plan on how we are going to return home.” She also calmed down her family and the public on how they were doing in terms of their health: “We’re feeling good, working out, eating right.”

Microgravity Thanksgiving

While most people on Earth enjoy football and parades on Thanksgiving, Williams and her crew will also tune into the Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade. Williams and Wilmore will celebrate the day with fellow astronauts, including Nick Hague and Aleksandr Gorbunov, who are scheduled to return to Earth in February 2025. Although they are away from family, Williams has clearly stated that the crew is having a good time together and keeping up the Thanksgiving traditions.

Thanksgiving in Space: A NASA Tradition

NASA has a long history of celebrating Thanksgiving in space. In 2024, this will be the third time astronauts Barry Wilmore and Donald Pettit will celebrate Thanksgiving aboard the ISS. In a special release, NASA highlighted the tradition of sharing festive meals in space, with similar dishes served on previous missions. For instance, during their Thanksgiving in 2008, Pettit and his team had smoked turkey, candied yams, green beans, mushrooms, cornbread dressing, and a cranapple dessert.

NASA’s Space Mission: Towards the Future

It is not only a mission to celebrate holidays in space but also to advance scientific knowledge. Their work aboard the ISS contributes to NASA’s long-term goals, such as missions to the Moon and Mars. The research and technological advancements by the team are crucial for NASA’s Artemis program, which aims to send astronauts to the Moon and beyond.

Reassuring the Public

Despite the ongoing challenges of extended space missions, Williams and Wilmore are keeping their spirits high. Williams acknowledged the concern from Earth, saying, “People are worried about us. Really, don’t worry about us.” She and her colleagues are embracing the holiday season and continuing their important work aboard the space station.

