Home
Explore
Settings

Settings

×

Reading Mode

Adjust the reading mode to suit your reading needs.

Font Size

Fix the font size to suit your reading preferences

Language

Select the language of your choice. NewsX reports are available in 11 global languages.
Select Language
Thursday, November 28, 2024
Live Tv
we-woman
Advertisement

Sunita Williams Shares Thanksgiving Plans From the International Space Station

NASA astronauts Sunita Williams and Barry Wilmore are gearing up for Thanksgiving like never before – to celebrate aboard the International Space Station (ISS).

Sunita Williams Shares Thanksgiving Plans From the International Space Station

NASA astronauts Sunita Williams and Barry Wilmore are gearing up for Thanksgiving like never before – to celebrate aboard the International Space Station (ISS). For the past six weeks, the two astronauts and their crew have been living and working aboard the orbiting platform. For Williams and her crew, that means being miles away from family gatherings around the table for what might be their last meal together for a long time, a traditional Thanksgiving dinner with all the fixings.

Space Thanksgiving: A Feast in Microgravity

In an interview with NBC News on November 27, Sunita Williams gave a sneak peek into their Thanksgiving plans. “We have a bunch of food that we’ve packed away that is Thanksgiving-ish,” she shared. The astronauts will enjoy a traditional meal consisting of “some smoked turkey, some cranberry, apple cobbler, green beans and mushrooms and mashed potatoes.” Williams reassured everyone that despite rumors of food shortages, the astronauts are well-stocked for their holiday feast.

Sunita Williams: No Cause for Alarm

As if they had any cause for concern with the crew being left stranded in space, Williams dismissed those rumors quickly. “Our mission control team and our management has always had an option for us to come home,” she said. Pointing to the spacecraft she called home for so long, she added, “We came up here on Starliner. We’re coming back on a Dragon, but there’s always been a plan on how we are going to return home.” She also calmed down her family and the public on how they were doing in terms of their health: “We’re feeling good, working out, eating right.”

Microgravity Thanksgiving

While most people on Earth enjoy football and parades on Thanksgiving, Williams and her crew will also tune into the Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade. Williams and Wilmore will celebrate the day with fellow astronauts, including Nick Hague and Aleksandr Gorbunov, who are scheduled to return to Earth in February 2025. Although they are away from family, Williams has clearly stated that the crew is having a good time together and keeping up the Thanksgiving traditions.

Thanksgiving in Space: A NASA Tradition

NASA has a long history of celebrating Thanksgiving in space. In 2024, this will be the third time astronauts Barry Wilmore and Donald Pettit will celebrate Thanksgiving aboard the ISS. In a special release, NASA highlighted the tradition of sharing festive meals in space, with similar dishes served on previous missions. For instance, during their Thanksgiving in 2008, Pettit and his team had smoked turkey, candied yams, green beans, mushrooms, cornbread dressing, and a cranapple dessert.

NASA’s Space Mission: Towards the Future

It is not only a mission to celebrate holidays in space but also to advance scientific knowledge. Their work aboard the ISS contributes to NASA’s long-term goals, such as missions to the Moon and Mars. The research and technological advancements by the team are crucial for NASA’s Artemis program, which aims to send astronauts to the Moon and beyond.

Reassuring the Public

Despite the ongoing challenges of extended space missions, Williams and Wilmore are keeping their spirits high. Williams acknowledged the concern from Earth, saying, “People are worried about us. Really, don’t worry about us.” She and her colleagues are embracing the holiday season and continuing their important work aboard the space station.

ALSO READ: U.S. Poised To Unveil $725 Million Military Aid For Ukraine Amid Growing Tensions

Filed under

Barry Wilmore international space station Sunita Williams
Advertisement

Also Read

India Launches “Child Marriage-Free India Campaign” to Empower Girls and Eliminate Child Marriages

India Launches “Child Marriage-Free India Campaign” to Empower Girls and Eliminate Child Marriages

Club América Secures a Dominant 2-0 Victory Over Toluca, Takes a Lead into the Semifinals

Club América Secures a Dominant 2-0 Victory Over Toluca, Takes a Lead into the Semifinals

Trump’s ‘Stop Migration’ Agreement With Mexican President To Close Southern Border And Combat Drug Flow

Trump’s ‘Stop Migration’ Agreement With Mexican President To Close Southern Border And Combat Drug Flow

Cyclone Fengal Nears Tamil Nadu-Puducherry Coast; Heavy Rainfall and Disruptions Predicted

Cyclone Fengal Nears Tamil Nadu-Puducherry Coast; Heavy Rainfall and Disruptions Predicted

Prisoner Swap: China Frees Three U.S. Citizens After Extended Diplomatic Talks

Prisoner Swap: China Frees Three U.S. Citizens After Extended Diplomatic Talks

Entertainment

Sean “Diddy” Combs To Remain In Jail After Bail Denied In Trafficking Case

Sean “Diddy” Combs To Remain In Jail After Bail Denied In Trafficking Case

Dhanush And Aishwarya Rajinikanth Officially Granted Divorce

Dhanush And Aishwarya Rajinikanth Officially Granted Divorce

Squid Game season 2 Trailer Out: Everything You Need To Know About Netflix’s Popular Show

Squid Game season 2 Trailer Out: Everything You Need To Know About Netflix’s Popular Show

Will Liam Payne’s Family Take Legal Action Against People Linked To Singer’s Death?

Will Liam Payne’s Family Take Legal Action Against People Linked To Singer’s Death?

Taylor Swift Is Closing One Of The Most Extraordinary Chapter Of Her Life, Here’s What She Is Talking About

Taylor Swift Is Closing One Of The Most Extraordinary Chapter Of Her Life, Here’s What

Advertisement

Lifestyle

Here’s Why Retail & Fashion Leader Sunaina Kwatra Feels Sustainability Is The Future Of Fashion

Here’s Why Retail & Fashion Leader Sunaina Kwatra Feels Sustainability Is The Future Of Fashion

What Is Eyelash Dandruff? Causes, Risks, And Treatment For Healthier Lashes

What Is Eyelash Dandruff? Causes, Risks, And Treatment For Healthier Lashes

Australian Bishop Predicts Scary Future: World War III With Humanity’s Darkest Chapter

Australian Bishop Predicts Scary Future: World War III With Humanity’s Darkest Chapter

Women Drivers To Get Commercial Driving Licence Tomorrow In Bengaluru

Women Drivers To Get Commercial Driving Licence Tomorrow In Bengaluru

Tea Of Rs 1 Lakh, Dubai Cafe Serves Gold Tea

Tea Of Rs 1 Lakh, Dubai Cafe Serves Gold Tea

Advertisement
mail logo

Subscribe to receive the day's headlines from NewsX straight in your inbox