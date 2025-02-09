Home
Sunday, February 9, 2025
Super Bowl 59: Donald Trump, Hollywood Stars To Attend Kansas City Chiefs vs. Philadelphia Eagles Showdown In New Orleans

Super Bowl 59 will see Hollywood stars, President Trump, and football legends in a high-stakes clash as the Eagles and Chiefs battle for glory in New Orleans.

Super Bowl 59: Donald Trump, Hollywood Stars To Attend Kansas City Chiefs vs. Philadelphia Eagles Showdown In New Orleans


Super Bowl 59 is set to be a spectacle both on and off the field as the Kansas City Chiefs and the Philadelphia Eagles prepare for an electrifying showdown at Caesars Superdome in New Orleans. With Hollywood A-listers, political figures, and millions of football fans watching, the game promises more than just championship glory.

Star-Studded Super Bowl: Celebs Rally Behind Their Teams

The Eagles and Chiefs will have some of the biggest names in entertainment cheering them on. Philadelphia’s die-hard supporters include Will Smith, Bradley Cooper, Kevin Hart, Meek Mill, and Pink, all of whom have long expressed their passion for the team. Other notable Eagles fans expected at the game include Sylvester Stallone, Questlove, Miles Teller, Lil Uzi Vert, Tina Fey, Quinta Brunson, and Kelly Ripa.

Meanwhile, Kansas City’s fanbase boasts its own lineup of Hollywood stars. Paul Rudd, Jason Sudeikis, Brad Pitt, Henry Cavill, and Melissa Etheridge are among the Chiefs’ biggest supporters. Other famous Kansas City backers include Eric Stonestreet, Miranda Lambert, Rob Riggle, Heidi Gardner, and Henry Winkler, who has even developed a bond with star quarterback Patrick Mahomes.

Trump Makes Super Bowl History

Adding to the excitement, President Donald Trump is set to become the first sitting U.S. president to attend a Super Bowl. His historic presence underscores the game’s significance as one of the most-watched sporting events worldwide.

Chiefs’ tight end Travis Kelce, whose girlfriend Taylor Swift is also expected to attend, welcomed the news, calling Trump’s presence an honor. “It’s the biggest game of my life, and having the president there—it’s the best country in the world, so it’d be pretty cool,” Kelce remarked.

Jill Biden to Support the Eagles

On the other side, former First Lady Jill Biden, a longtime Philadelphia Eagles fan, will be in attendance alongside her grandson, Hunter. However, former President Joe Biden will not be joining her, according to sources cited by USA Today.

Super Bowl 59: Kickoff Time & Where to Watch

The highly anticipated matchup between the Eagles and Chiefs will kick off at 6:30 p.m. ET on Sunday, February 9, 2025, at Caesars Superdome in New Orleans. Fans can catch the action live on FOX, with streaming available on Fubo and the Fox Sports app.

With must-watch commercials, Kendrick Lamar’s highly awaited halftime show, and a lineup of Hollywood and political heavyweights in attendance, Super Bowl 59 is shaping up to be one of the most unforgettable games in history.

