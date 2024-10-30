Supreme Court Affirms Kennedy Will Remain On Ballot Despite Request To Withdraw

The U.S. Supreme Court dismissed an emergency appeal on Tuesday from Robert F. Kennedy Jr., who sought to remove himself from the presidential ballot in Wisconsin and Michigan.

The U.S. Supreme Court dismissed an emergency appeal on Tuesday from Robert F. Kennedy Jr., who sought to remove himself from the presidential ballot in Wisconsin and Michigan. This decision comes after Kennedy dropped his independent bid and endorsed Republican Donald Trump, arguing that remaining on the ballot violated his First Amendment rights by suggesting he still intended to run for president.

Ballot Logistics Complicate Withdrawal

Both Michigan and Wisconsin officials argued that removing Kennedy’s name from the ballot at this late stage, especially with early voting already underway, would be unfeasible. Michigan reported that over 1.5 million absentee ballots had been returned, alongside another 264,000 early votes. In Wisconsin, more than 858,000 absentee ballots had already been cast.

Justices’ Ruling Lacks Detail

The justices did not provide specific reasoning for their decision, which is typical in such cases. However, Justice Neil Gorsuch publicly dissented regarding the Michigan case, expressing concerns over the timing of Kennedy’s request.

Third-Party Candidates Impact Close Race

The presence of independent and third-party candidates in swing states like Wisconsin and Michigan may significantly influence the tight presidential race. The Supreme Court had previously turned down Kennedy’s attempt to remain on the ballot in New York, where his candidacy was seen as unlikely to sway the outcome between Trump and Democrat Kamala Harris.

Ongoing Legal Struggles for Kennedy

Since endorsing Trump, Kennedy has aimed to withdraw from the ballot in seven key swing states, with Wisconsin and Michigan being the last remaining battlegrounds. Although he achieved a win in Michigan’s appeals court, courts ultimately decided that he could not withdraw as the candidate for the Natural Law Party, which wanted him to stay.

In Wisconsin, courts rejected Kennedy’s claim that major parties had unfair advantages regarding nominee changes. Judges ruled that candidates who miss deadlines to alter nomination papers must remain on the ballot unless they pass away, deeming a plan to cover Kennedy’s name with stickers impractical.

