Supreme Court Allows Donald Trump’s Transgender Military Ban To Take Effect; What Does It Mean?

In a major decision that’s already stirring strong reactions, the U.S. Supreme Court has given the green light for the Trump administration’s ban on transgender military members to take effect—at least for now. Even though the case is still being challenged in court, the ruling allows the policy to be enforced while those legal battles play out.

The decision came on Tuesday, with the court’s five conservative justices siding with the Trump administration. The three liberal justices on the bench said they would have blocked the policy from taking effect.

This move could have serious consequences for thousands of transgender service members, many of whom have been openly serving their country for years.

What the Policy Says and Why It’s So Controversial

The policy in question largely bars transgender people from joining or continuing in military service unless they serve under the gender they were assigned at birth. Critics say this essentially forces transgender people to hide who they are or face being kicked out.

The Trump administration introduced the policy through an executive order, with the justification that being transgender is not compatible with the military’s expectations of “an honorable, truthful, and disciplined lifestyle.” The administration claimed the policy was needed for military readiness, though many experts and military leaders have disagreed.

Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth issued instructions to the military branches, giving them 30 days to figure out how they’ll identify and remove transgender personnel under the new rules.

Lower Courts Tried to Stop It—But the Administration Pushed Back

Several lower court judges had already ruled against the policy. One of them was U.S. District Judge Benjamin Settle in Tacoma, Washington. He ruled in favor of a group of seven long-serving transgender military members and one aspiring recruit, saying the ban was “insulting and discriminatory.”

These plaintiffs, according to their lawyers, had a combined 115 years of military service and had earned more than 70 medals. The lead plaintiff, Emily Shilling, is a Navy commander with almost 20 years of service. She also served as a combat pilot, flying 60 missions in Iraq and Afghanistan.

Judge Settle, a Republican appointee and former military legal officer, said there was no evidence the presence of transgender troops had caused any problems. He noted that they had been serving openly for four years without issue.

He put a nationwide block on the policy, and a federal appeals court backed his decision. But the Trump administration wasn’t satisfied and turned to the Supreme Court.

Other Cases Across the Country Also Tried to Halt the Ban

This isn’t the only courtroom where the policy has been challenged. A federal judge in Washington, D.C., also blocked the ban, but that ruling was temporarily stopped by an appeals court panel—two of whom were appointed by Trump.

In New Jersey, a more limited ruling came down from a judge who stopped the Air Force from discharging two transgender men. That judge said forcing them out would do damage to their careers and reputations that couldn’t be fixed by any amount of money.

LGBTQ Advocates Call It a Step Backward

The response from LGBTQ groups was swift and emotional. Lambda Legal, one of the most prominent legal organizations supporting LGBTQ rights, said the court’s decision was a blow to fairness and equality in the military.

“By allowing this discriminatory ban to take effect while our challenge continues, the court has temporarily sanctioned a policy that has nothing to do with military readiness and everything to do with prejudice,” the group said in a statement. “Transgender individuals meet the same standards and demonstrate the same values as all who serve. We remain steadfast in our belief that this ban violates constitutional guarantees of equal protection and will ultimately be struck down.”

What’s Next: The Fight Isn’t Over

Even though the Supreme Court is letting the policy take effect for now, the legal fight is far from over. The federal appeals court in San Francisco is currently reviewing the administration’s appeal, but it could take months before any final decision is reached. Meanwhile, transgender service members will have to navigate the uncertainty of serving under the threat of being discharged.

The policy at the heart of the case was first introduced during Trump’s presidency and is nearly identical to the version the Defense Department wants to enforce again. Under President Barack Obama, the military had opened its doors to transgender individuals in 2016, allowing them to serve openly.

That changed during Trump’s first term, though an exception was made for those already transitioning under Obama-era rules. The current policy, however, does not make room for any exceptions.

A Policy Reinstated—But for How Long?

When Joe Biden became president in 2021, one of his early actions was to reverse the ban. Now, the Supreme Court has allowed the same ban to return under Trump’s direction as he begins his second term.

Solicitor General D. John Sauer, arguing on behalf of the Trump administration, told the court that the new rules are “materially indistinguishable” from the original ban. But the attorneys representing transgender service members strongly disagreed.

While transgender individuals make up less than 1% of the active-duty force, advocates say their contributions to the military have been significant and that banning them is not just unfair—but deeply harmful.

