Supreme Court Chief Justice John Roberts Temporarily Halts Release of $2 Billion in Frozen Foreign Aid

The Supreme Court has temporarily halted a lower court order requiring the Trump administration to release $2 billion in frozen foreign aid, marking a pivotal legal battle over the president's push to consolidate executive power. The emergency appeal highlights Trump's broader efforts to reshape federal spending, with the court's review set to test the limits of presidential authority.

Supreme Court Chief Justice John Roberts on Wednesday issued a temporary stay on a court-imposed midnight deadline that would have required the Trump administration to release $2 billion in frozen foreign aid. The administration has claimed that meeting the deadline is not feasible, marking the first time President Donald Trump’s efforts to drastically reshape the federal government have reached the Supreme Court.

The emergency appeal highlights Trump’s broader push to consolidate power within the executive branch through deep spending cuts across federal agencies. The court’s involvement sets the stage for a significant legal battle.

Temporary Stay for Review

Roberts’ decision does not resolve the central legal questions in the case. The administrative stay allows the court a few days to review written arguments. As the justice responsible for emergency appeals from the federal appeals court in Washington, DC, Roberts called for the groups that sued the administration to respond by Friday.

The Trump administration made its emergency request to the Supreme Court late Wednesday, just hours before the deadline. This marks the second time since Trump took office that his administration has sought immediate Supreme Court intervention. Another pending case involves Trump’s dismissal of leadership at the Office of Special Counsel.

Supreme Court Reviewing US District Court Judgement

The case centers on billions of dollars in foreign aid from the State Department and the US Agency for International Development. Trump froze the funds in January as part of his broader effort to curb federal spending and align expenditures with his policy priorities.

US District Judge Amir Ali, appointed by President Joe Biden, issued a temporary order requiring the administration to release the funds while the case was under consideration. After the plaintiffs argued that the administration had not sufficiently restored the funding, Ali set a deadline of Wednesday at 11:59 p.m. ET for payment of all aid that had been completed by the time of his order.

The administration has argued that full compliance would take “multiple weeks.” Acting Solicitor General Sarah Harris, the administration’s top appellate attorney, described the district court’s deadline as “imminent and arbitrary,” making compliance impossible.

Government’s Commitment to Compliance Amid Supreme Court Review

In its appeal, the administration emphasized its commitment to obeying federal court orders, a pointed response to recent criticism suggesting Trump and his allies might defy judicial rulings or seek to impeach judges.

“The government,” Harris wrote, “is undertaking substantial efforts to review payment requests and release payments.”

However, the groups that sued remain skeptical. They argue that a small number of political appointees are deliberately obstructing payments.

The government may face an additional hurdle when the court examines the case more closely. The US Court of Appeals for the DC Circuit, which previously rejected the administration’s request, found that the enforcement order in question was not one that could be appealed.

