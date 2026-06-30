Supreme Court Delivers Major Blow to Trump’s Birthright Citizenship Plan. Here’s What Happened

The US Supreme Court has reaffirmed the long-standing principle of birthright citizenship, rejecting an executive order from President Donald Trump where he was seeking to limit birthright citizenship in the United States.

The US court ruled in its decision by 6-3 on the final day of the court’s term. The justices upheld lower court rulings that had blocked the US president’s order. The decision preserves the long-standing interpretation of the 14th Amendment that deals with granting citizenship to nearly everyone who was born on US soil.

Why Was Trump’s Executive Order Challenged?

Trump’s order directed federal agencies not to recognise the citizenship of children born in the United States if neither parent was a US citizen or a lawful permanent resident, commonly known as a green card holder.

The administration argued that the Citizenship Clause of the 14th Amendment should be interpreted more narrowly. However, opponents said the order conflicted with the Constitution and more than a century of legal precedent.

Critics also argued that the proposal could have affected hundreds of thousands of children born in the United States each year while creating additional legal hurdles for many families.

US Court Relied on Long-Standing Legal Precedent

Writing for the majority, Chief Justice John Roberts pointed to the landmark 1898 Supreme Court case United States v. Wong Kim Ark. The ruling made a judgment that children born in the United States are citizens, irrespective of their parents’ nationality, provided they are subject to US jurisdiction.

Roberts said the court had consistently followed that interpretation for over 120 years, and the court did not find any major evidence to support changing it now. He also noted that if Congress had intended to restrict citizenship based on a parent’s immigration status, the Constitution would have made that intention clear.

What Happens Next?

The case before the Supreme Court arose from a class-action lawsuit filed in New Hampshire by parents and children who argued that Trump’s order threatened their constitutional rights.