Supreme Court Gives Donald Trump Major Legal Win In Birthright Citizenship Case

On Friday, the Supreme Court gave President Donald Trump a major victory by curbing the ability of lower courts to block his executive order targeting the controversial birthright citizenship.

The court held that federal district court judges had overstepped their authority when they issued nationwide injunctions blocking Trump’s directive. This aims to exclude automatic citizenship for children born in the country to illegal immigrants.

What Donald Trump’s Birthright Citizenship Executive Order Says?

President Trump, in his first starting day back at work this year, signed an executive order in which he declared that children born within the U.S. would not be citizens unless one of their parents is a lawful permanent resident or U.S citizen. The order contradicts the established understanding of the 14th Amendment, that provides for citizenship to “all persons born or naturalized in the United States.”

While the Supreme Court has not yet addressed the constitutionality, Friday’s ruling may paves the way for the order to go into effect in sections of the nation where it hasn’t been halted by local courts at least for 30 days.

Birthright Citizenship case: What are the Implications of the Ruling?

Legal analysts say that the decision not only gives Donald Trump a relief victory on a divisive immigration matter but this ruling will also curtails the ability of district courts to issue nationwide injunctions against federal policies.

The decision does not resolve if Trump’s executive order is unconstitutional or not. Meanwhile, the pending court cases in many states still will question the legality of the order.

In fact, the Supreme Court ruling shows a wider trend regarding how executive power and judicial review overlap particularly on matters such as citizenship, immigration and what is covered under constitutional protections.

