Supreme Court Of US Grants Trump Partial Immunity, Trials Delayed Until Elections

The SCOTUS adjudicated on Monday that the former president of the US, Donald Trump would enjoy some immunity from prosecution for the actions perpetrated by him during his tenure of presidency. The ruling is likely to delay the trial which accuses him of subversion and conspiring to overturn the elections in 2020.

In a landmark 6-3 decision, the Supreme Court has overturned the results of the 2020 election by disagreeing with a federal appeals court’s earlier ruling in the month of February. The court found that Trump could face prosecution for any potential crimes committed during his presidency, overturning the previous decision that granted him immunity.

An Ideological Split

The decision seems to split across ideological lines and comes four months before the Presidential elections with Trump holding the flag for the Republican side. Conservative Chief Justice John Roberts iterated in his opinion that a president has “Absolute immunity” from criminal proceedings against him for official acts done during the tenure or while holding the office.

“We conclude that under our constitutional structure of separated powers, the nature of presidential power requires that a former president have some immunity from criminal prosecution for official acts during his tenure in office,” he also added, “At least with respect to the president’s exercise of his core constitutional powers, this immunity must be absolute.”

On the other hand, three liberal judges expressed their dissatisfaction. In the courtroom, Justice Sonia Sotomayor asserted that the court’s protection extended to the president “is just as bad as it sounds, and it is baseless”.

“With fear for our democracy, I dissent,” she added.

Trumps Faces 4 Charges

Trump is currently facing 4 charges and is keenly interested in delaying their trial at least till the time the election culminates.In a New York courtroom, Trump has made history as the first former president to be convicted of a felony.

He was found guilty of falsifying business records to hide payments made to Stormy Daniels, an adult film star, in exchange for her silence about their alleged affair before the 2016 presidential election. Trump faces three additional indictments. One of them is the Hush Money trial which according to several legal experts is probably the weakest link in the line but the only one to go for trials before the Presidential elections.

If he is not re-elected as the president his trial will soon begin after November. However, if elected to the White House, Trump can order a closure of all federal trials against him.

