Supreme Leader Mojtaba Khamenei Seen In Rare Iran Video Since War Began, Heard Discussing ‘Islamic Security Model’

Iran’s Supreme Leader Mojtaba Khamenei has emerged in a newly released video, offering one of the few public glimpses of the 56-year-old leader since the war began. Released by Iran’s Fars news agency, the undated footage shows him attending a religious academic session, listening to a student defend a thesis and then assessing the work himself.

The student receives 19.5 out of 20, with Mojtaba Khamenei calling the thesis “flawless”. He is also heard explaining the Iranian regime’s “Islamic Security Model”. The recording does not establish when the session took place, leaving its timing unclear.

Iran’s Supreme Leader Mojtaba Khamenei in FIRST-TIME-SEEN footage Released publicly for the first time by Iranian media, footage shows him presiding over a religious academic study session pic.twitter.com/iIIl0pLAgS — RT Intl (@RT_on_X) August 24, 2026

Mojtaba Khamenei appears as questions over health continue

The release comes as Mojtaba Khamenei has remained largely out of public view amid reports about his condition. He reportedly suffered serious injuries in the coordinated US-Israeli strikes of February 28, the same attack that killed his father and predecessor, 86-year-old Ali Khamenei.

Reports have said Mojtaba Khamenei sustained severe “facial and leg” injuries. A Reuters report in April, citing sources, said he was “disfigured” after the attack on the Supreme Leader’s compound in central Tehran, with a significant injury to one or both legs.

Mojtaba Khamenei’s role in Iran’s war decisions

Despite the reported injuries, sources cited by Reuters said Mojtaba Khamenei was recovering and remained “mentally sharp”. The report said he was participating in meetings with senior officials through audio conferencing and continued to take part in major decisions involving the war and negotiations with Washington.

Mojtaba Khamenei was named Iran’s Supreme Leader after the death of his father, as the conflict in West Asia escalated into a large-scale war. His limited public appearances since then have kept attention focused on both his health and his role within Iran’s political and military establishment.

The newly released recording does not reveal when it was filmed, but it gives the clearest recent indication that Mojtaba Khamenei’s voice is being used publicly again.

Also Read: Why Has Portugal Banned Burqas? What New Face-Covering ‘Burqa’ Law Really Means