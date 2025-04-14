A man accused of setting a fire at Pennsylvania Governor Josh Shapiro's mansion had planned to beat the governor with a hammer if he encountered him.

A man accused of setting a fire at Pennsylvania Governor Josh Shapiro's mansion had planned to beat the governor with a hammer if he encountered him.

A man accused of setting a fire at Pennsylvania Governor Josh Shapiro’s mansion early Sunday morning had planned to beat the governor with a hammer if he encountered him, The Associated Press reported on Monday, citing court documents.

The suspect, identified as 38-year-old Cody Balmer from Harrisburg, allegedly scaled an iron security fence, evaded police, and broke into the governor’s residence, the report said. Once inside, he set a fire that caused significant damage to the building. The incident forced Governor Shapiro, his wife, their four children, two dogs, and other guests to evacuate the mansion in the middle of the night.

Balmer, who was taken into custody late Sunday, faces multiple charges, including attempted homicide, terrorism, aggravated arson, and aggravated assault, the report said.

Recounting the ordeal, Governor Shapiro reportedly said the family had been celebrating the Jewish holiday of Passover at the mansion on Saturday night and were abruptly awakened around 2 a.m. on Sunday when state troopers began pounding on their doors.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

At a Sunday evening news conference held outside the damaged south wing of the governor’s residence, Pennsylvania State Police Col. Christopher Paris confirmed that Balmer was in custody.

ALSO READ: Zelenskyy Urges Trump To Visit Ukraine Ahead of Deal With Russia