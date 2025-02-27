Home
Explore
Settings

Settings

×

Reading Mode

Adjust the reading mode to suit your reading needs.

Font Size

Fix the font size to suit your reading preferences

Language

Select the language of your choice. NewsX reports are available in 11 global languages.
Select Language
search
Thursday, February 27, 2025
Live Tv
we-woman
Advertisement · Scroll to continue
  • HOME»
  • World»
  • Suspected Terror Attack In Israel? Vehicle Plows Into Pedestrians In Haifa, Several Injured

Suspected Terror Attack In Israel? Vehicle Plows Into Pedestrians In Haifa, Several Injured

At least seven people were injured when a vehicle plowed into pedestrians in Haifa, Israel, on Thursday. Police are treating the incident as a "suspected terror attack." The suspect, a 53-year-old Palestinian, was apprehended after the attack, which occurred amid a fragile ceasefire with Hamas.

Suspected Terror Attack In Israel? Vehicle Plows Into Pedestrians In Haifa, Several Injured

Haifa Vehicle Attack: At Least Seven Injured


At least seven people were injured on Thursday when a vehicle drove into pedestrians on Highway 65 near Pardes Hanna-Karkur, Haifa, in northern Israel. Police have classified the incident as a “suspected terror attack.”

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

The attack occurred when a vehicle plowed into pedestrians, injuring several, including one person in serious condition. Police forces quickly intercepted the vehicle at the Karkur junction, south of Haifa, and apprehended the suspect, who was neutralized at the scene. Authorities are treating the incident with suspicion of terrorism.

Details of the Incident and Response

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Magen David Adom, Israel’s emergency responders, arrived at the scene to treat the injured. Paramedic Avi Cohen described the scene as chaotic, with injured individuals lying on the ground. “We immediately began providing medical treatment, including stopping bleeding and bandaging wounds,” Cohen stated.

Suspect Identified

The suspect has been identified as a 53-year-old Palestinian from the northern West Bank, who lived in Israel and was married to an Israeli citizen. Police have taken him into custody for further questioning.

 Tensions Amid Ceasefire

This incident comes amid heightened tensions during a fragile, ongoing ceasefire between Israel and the Palestinian militant group Hamas, adding to the already volatile situation in the region.

ALSO READTrump Says Mexico and Canada Tariffs Will Go Into Effect on March 4

Filed under

Israel vehicle attack

Advertisement · Scroll to continue
Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Also Read

Nirav Modi’s ‘Confidential’ Process Blocking UK Extradition Unlikely To Conclude Soon

Nirav Modi’s ‘Confidential’ Process Blocking UK Extradition Unlikely To Conclude Soon

India Is Becoming An Economic Powerhouse And A Key Part Of The World’s Future: Scot Faulkner

India Is Becoming An Economic Powerhouse And A Key Part Of The World’s Future: Scot...

Trump Says Mexico and Canada Tariffs Will Go Into Effect on March 4

Trump Says Mexico and Canada Tariffs Will Go Into Effect on March 4

What Was Gene Hackman’s Net Worth? Oscar-Winning Actor Had A Lavish 25-Acre Estate In California

What Was Gene Hackman’s Net Worth? Oscar-Winning Actor Had A Lavish 25-Acre Estate In California

First Contacts With Trump Administration Inspire Hope, Putin Says as Russia & US Diplomats Meet in Turkey

First Contacts With Trump Administration Inspire Hope, Putin Says as Russia & US Diplomats Meet in...

Entertainment

What Was Gene Hackman’s Net Worth? Oscar-Winning Actor Had A Lavish 25-Acre Estate In California

What Was Gene Hackman’s Net Worth? Oscar-Winning Actor Had A Lavish 25-Acre Estate In California

Anil Kapoor Pays Tribute To Legendary Oscar-Winning Actor Gene Hackman

Anil Kapoor Pays Tribute To Legendary Oscar-Winning Actor Gene Hackman

‘Tiger’ To ‘Dabangg’: Salman Khan’s Top 6 Action-Packed Movies To Watch Before ‘Sikandar’

‘Tiger’ To ‘Dabangg’: Salman Khan’s Top 6 Action-Packed Movies To Watch Before ‘Sikandar’

SS Rajamouli Gets Accused By A Longtime Friend For Emotionally Tormenting Him Over A Woman- Deets Inside!

SS Rajamouli Gets Accused By A Longtime Friend For Emotionally Tormenting Him Over A Woman-

What Is The Internet Saying About Sikandar Teaser? Salman Khan’s High-Octane Action And Punchy Dialogues Steals The Spotlight

What Is The Internet Saying About Sikandar Teaser? Salman Khan’s High-Octane Action And Punchy Dialogues

Lifestyle

Ramadan 2025: Dates, Sehri, Iftar Timing And All You Need To Know

Ramadan 2025: Dates, Sehri, Iftar Timing And All You Need To Know

Meghan, The Duchess Of Sussex, Unveils New lifestyles Brand “As Ever”

Meghan, The Duchess Of Sussex, Unveils New lifestyles Brand “As Ever”

Swedish Furniture Leader IKEA Announces Online Deliveries For Delhi-NCR

Swedish Furniture Leader IKEA Announces Online Deliveries For Delhi-NCR

Not Paris, Switzerland, This Place Must Be Your Next Romantic Getaway On A Budget

Not Paris, Switzerland, This Place Must Be Your Next Romantic Getaway On A Budget

Not Jaipur, Udaipur, Here Are 8 Travel Destinations In Rajasthan You Might Have Never Heard About

Not Jaipur, Udaipur, Here Are 8 Travel Destinations In Rajasthan You Might Have Never Heard