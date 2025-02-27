Suspected Terror Attack In Israel? Vehicle Plows Into Pedestrians In Haifa, Several Injured

At least seven people were injured when a vehicle plowed into pedestrians in Haifa, Israel, on Thursday. Police are treating the incident as a "suspected terror attack." The suspect, a 53-year-old Palestinian, was apprehended after the attack, which occurred amid a fragile ceasefire with Hamas.

At least seven people were injured on Thursday when a vehicle drove into pedestrians on Highway 65 near Pardes Hanna-Karkur, Haifa, in northern Israel. Police have classified the incident as a “suspected terror attack.”

The attack occurred when a vehicle plowed into pedestrians, injuring several, including one person in serious condition. Police forces quickly intercepted the vehicle at the Karkur junction, south of Haifa, and apprehended the suspect, who was neutralized at the scene. Authorities are treating the incident with suspicion of terrorism.

Details of the Incident and Response

Magen David Adom, Israel’s emergency responders, arrived at the scene to treat the injured. Paramedic Avi Cohen described the scene as chaotic, with injured individuals lying on the ground. “We immediately began providing medical treatment, including stopping bleeding and bandaging wounds,” Cohen stated.

Suspect Identified

The suspect has been identified as a 53-year-old Palestinian from the northern West Bank, who lived in Israel and was married to an Israeli citizen. Police have taken him into custody for further questioning.

Tensions Amid Ceasefire

This incident comes amid heightened tensions during a fragile, ongoing ceasefire between Israel and the Palestinian militant group Hamas, adding to the already volatile situation in the region.

