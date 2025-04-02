Home
Wednesday, April 2, 2025
  Suspected US Airstrikes in Yemen Kill At Least 4 People: Report

Suspected US Airstrikes in Yemen Kill At Least 4 People: Report

At least four people were killed in what is believed to be a US airstrike on the rebel-controlled region of Hodeida in Yemen early Wednesday.

At least four people were killed in what is believed to be a US airstrike on the rebel-controlled region of Hodeida in Yemen early Wednesday, the Associated Press reported, quoting Houthi officials. The strike reportedly targeted a “water project” in the Mansuriyah District near the Red Sea port city, the report said, adding that additional airstrikes were carried out across several other regions, including Hajjah, Saada, and Sanaa governorates.

The attack is the latest in a series of US airstrikes on Houthi positions, as part of an intensifying military campaign that has resulted in the deaths of at least 65 people since its escalation in mid-March, it said.

Meanwhile, the Houthis have also claimed responsibility for a series of attacks against US warships in the Red Sea, with the USS Harry S. Truman, which has been actively involved in the airstrikes, reportedly being a primary target.

The US administration under President Donald Trump is intensifying its pressure on Iran, accusing Tehran of supporting the Houthi rebels. White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt confirmed that over 200 strikes have been carried out so far, stressing that the operation would continue until “the freedom of navigation” in the region is restored.

According to the report, satellite imagery from Planet Labs PBC has revealed the deployment of at least six stealth B-2 Spirit bombers to Diego Garcia in the Indian Ocean. The unusual move, the report said, signals a possible expansion of US military operations in the region. The B-2 bombers, known for their nuclear capabilities, have been deployed before in the Yemen conflict and could play a crucial role in targeting underground Houthi bases or other high-value targets.

