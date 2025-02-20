Home
Thursday, February 20, 2025
  Suspecting Hidden Cameras In Hotel, Chinese Woman Builds Makeshift Tent To Stay Safe

Suspecting Hidden Cameras In Hotel, Chinese Woman Builds Makeshift Tent To Stay Safe

Concerned about hidden cameras in her hotel room, a Chinese woman built a DIY tent over her bed using a rope and a large piece of cloth. Her creative solution has sparked online debates about hotel surveillance and personal security while travelling.

A Chinese woman’s inventive solution to privacy concerns in hotel rooms has sparked discussions about risks in the hospitality industry. Worried about hidden cameras, she built a makeshift tent over her bed using a rope and a large cloth, ensuring she wasn’t being watched while she slept.

The woman, from Luoyang in central Henan province, shared her creative hack in a viral social media video.”I’ve read numerous reports about hotel guests being watched through hidden spy cameras. It seems almost impossible to fully protect ourselves from prying eyes, and that deeply worries me,”  she told local media.

She also considered buying a camping tent for extra security. However, realizing that tents could be expensive and uncomfortable for sleeping, she opted for a more practical and budget- friendly alternative. “You can tie the rope to high points like cabinet handles, curtain tracks, or wall hooks. By draping the dust sheet over the rope and securing it along the bed’s edge, you can create a lightweight privacy tent,” she explained.

Concerns about hidden cameras in hotels have been on the rise, with multiple cases surfacing in recent years. In 2023, a Chinese couple staying at an Airbnb in Malaysia discovered a spy camera concealed inside a power socket, directly facing their bed. In response to growing fears, southern China became the first region to introduce regulations in February requiring hotels to guarantee surveillance-free rooms.

The woman’s low-cost privacy hack has resonated with many online. “She is both creative and smart. This is such a simple yet effective way to protect privacy,” one user commented. However, others raised additional concerns, asking, “It’s a great idea. But what about privacy when using the bathroom or taking a shower?”

 

 

 

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Apurv Chhavi

Apurv Chhavi

China Hidden camera hotels privacy

