Swati Vijay Kulkarni Appointed As India’s New Ambassador To Algeria

Swati Vijay Kulkarni has been appointed as India’s next Ambassador to Algeria, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) announced on Friday.

About Swati Vijay Kulkarni

Swati Vijay Kulkarni is an Indian Foreign Service Officer of the 1995 batch. She is currently serving as Additional Secretary in the Ministry.

In a statement, the MEA said, “Dr. Swati Vijay Kulkarni (IFS: 1995), presently Additional Secretary in the Ministry, has been appointed as the next Ambassador of India to the People’s Democratic Republic of Algeria.”

“She is expected to take up the assignment shortly,” the statement added.

India-Algeria Diplomatic Relations

Diplomatic ties between India and Algeria were established in July 1962. Since then, the relationship between the two nations has been cordial. Both countries have supported each other on issues at both bilateral and multilateral levels, according to a statement from the Embassy of India in Algeria.

High-Level Exchanges and Mechanisms

Several high-level exchanges of visits by leaders from both countries have taken place. The two nations have a Joint Commission Mechanism (JCM) to comprehensively address bilateral cooperation. The JCM was established by an agreement in 1981 to handle bilateral issues and matters of mutual interest.

The 9th JCM was held in Algiers in May 2015, chaired by then-Union Minister of Commerce and Industry Nirmala Sitharaman and then-Algerian Minister of Transport, Boudjema Talai. Additionally, the fifth Foreign Office Consultation (FOC) between India and Algeria took place in Algiers in November 2018.

(WITH INPUTS FROM ANI)

