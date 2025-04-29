Home
Explore
Settings

Settings

×

Reading Mode

Adjust the reading mode to suit your reading needs.

Font Size

Fix the font size to suit your reading preferences

Language

Select the language of your choice. NewsX reports are available in 11 global languages.
Select Language
Tuesday, April 29, 2025
Live Tv
  • Home»
  • World»
  • Sweden Gun Violence: 3 Killed In Uppsala Shooting Incident

Sweden Gun Violence: 3 Killed In Uppsala Shooting Incident

Local reports indicate the assailant struck swiftly before escaping, prompting police to launch a major manhunt. A large section of the area has been sealed off as detectives investigate what has now become a murder case.

Sweden Gun Violence: 3 Killed In Uppsala Shooting Incident

Sweden Gun Violence: 3 Killed In Uppsala Shooting Incident


Three individuals lost their lives in a deadly shooting at a hair salon in central Uppsala, Sweden. The attack unfolded near Vaksala Square, a busy area in the heart of the university town. Authorities say the gunman fled the scene on a scooter and remains at large.

Hair Salon Scene Turns Deadly Just Before Spring Festivities

Local reports indicate the assailant struck swiftly before escaping, prompting police to launch a major manhunt. A large section of the area has been sealed off as detectives investigate what has now become a murder case.

The incident occurred on the eve of the Walpurgis spring festival, a major event that draws large crowds to Uppsala’s streets each year.

“Everything happened so fast. It just went bang, bang, bang,” one witness recalled in an interview with Swedish channel TV4.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

A police helicopter was dispatched to aid in the search, part of what authorities described as a “major effort” to locate the suspect. According to police spokesperson Magnus Jansson Klarin, train services in the area were initially suspended to prevent the shooter from fleeing via rail, but have since resumed.

Authorities Scramble for Answers as Victims Remain Unidentified

As of now, both the victims’ identities and the motive behind the attack remain unknown. Police have not ruled out any possibilities, including gang-related violence, which has become an increasing concern across Sweden in recent years.

The nation has witnessed a rise in shootings and organized crime, prompting the government to propose stricter gun control laws.

This tragic event follows another shocking incident earlier in February, when a mass shooting at an adult education center in Orebro left ten people dead.

Sweden Grapples with Escalating Gun Violence

With back-to-back violent episodes, Sweden is facing growing pressure to address public safety concerns. The latest Uppsala shooting adds urgency to national discussions around crime prevention and firearm regulation.

ALSO READ: World Bank Sanctions $108M To Develop Roads, Tourism, And Women’s Access In Pakistan

 

Filed under

Sweden Uppsala Vaksala Square

newsx

Sweden Gun Violence: 3 Killed In Uppsala Shooting Incident
newsx

Vaibhav Suryavanshi’s Century: Shubman Gill’s Comments Spark Controversy, Says ‘He Made Full Use…’
In an exclusive interview

‘It’s a Conspiracy’: Former Bangladesh Home Minister Slams Yunus Govt’s Pakistan Ties, Alleges Minority Persecution...
newsx

World Bank Sanctions $108M To Develop Roads, Tourism, And Women’s Access In Pakistan
newsx

Is Shah Rukh Khan Joining The Marvel Universe? Here’s The Truth Behind The Buzz
newsx

Meta Unveils New AI App With Social Features, Voice Mode, And Smart Glasses To Rival...
Advertisement · Scroll to continue
Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Also Read

Vaibhav Suryavanshi’s Century: Shubman Gill’s Comments Spark Controversy, Says ‘He Made Full Use…’

Vaibhav Suryavanshi’s Century: Shubman Gill’s Comments Spark Controversy, Says ‘He Made Full Use…’

‘It’s a Conspiracy’: Former Bangladesh Home Minister Slams Yunus Govt’s Pakistan Ties, Alleges Minority Persecution | Exclusive

‘It’s a Conspiracy’: Former Bangladesh Home Minister Slams Yunus Govt’s Pakistan Ties, Alleges Minority Persecution...

World Bank Sanctions $108M To Develop Roads, Tourism, And Women’s Access In Pakistan

World Bank Sanctions $108M To Develop Roads, Tourism, And Women’s Access In Pakistan

Is Shah Rukh Khan Joining The Marvel Universe? Here’s The Truth Behind The Buzz

Is Shah Rukh Khan Joining The Marvel Universe? Here’s The Truth Behind The Buzz

Meta Unveils New AI App With Social Features, Voice Mode, And Smart Glasses To Rival ChatGPT

Meta Unveils New AI App With Social Features, Voice Mode, And Smart Glasses To Rival...

Entertainment

Is Shah Rukh Khan Joining The Marvel Universe? Here’s The Truth Behind The Buzz

Is Shah Rukh Khan Joining The Marvel Universe? Here’s The Truth Behind The Buzz

Jr NTR’s ‘NTRNeel’ Gets A Release Date: Prashanth Neel’s Action Drama To Hit Theatres In 2026!

Jr NTR’s ‘NTRNeel’ Gets A Release Date: Prashanth Neel’s Action Drama To Hit Theatres In

Who Is Abhishek Upmanyu? Comedian Deletes X Account After Viral Pakistan Comment Backlash

Who Is Abhishek Upmanyu? Comedian Deletes X Account After Viral Pakistan Comment Backlash

Who Was Rohit Basfore? Family Man Actor Found Dead Near A Waterfall In Assam’s Garbhanga Forest

Who Was Rohit Basfore? Family Man Actor Found Dead Near A Waterfall In Assam’s Garbhanga

What Did Ajith Kumar Say About The Pahalgam Terrorist Attack?

What Did Ajith Kumar Say About The Pahalgam Terrorist Attack?

Lifestyle

JD Vance Visits Amer Fort And Hawa Mahal In Jaipur With Family; What Makes The Two Monuments So Iconic?

JD Vance Visits Amer Fort And Hawa Mahal In Jaipur With Family; What Makes The

From Reel to Real: How Social Media is Shaping Bollywood’s New Age Stardom

From Reel to Real: How Social Media is Shaping Bollywood’s New Age Stardom

Swipe Left, Swipe Right! Mass Married Men Are On Dating Apps, But Why?

Swipe Left, Swipe Right! Mass Married Men Are On Dating Apps, But Why?

From Reels To Roots: How Artists Founds Their Stage on Social Media

From Reels To Roots: How Artists Founds Their Stage on Social Media

‘Travel To The Unknown’ Just Got Real! This Flight Tells You The Destination Only After Landing

‘Travel To The Unknown’ Just Got Real! This Flight Tells You The Destination Only After