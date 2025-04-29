Sweden Gun Violence: 3 Killed In Uppsala Shooting Incident

Local reports indicate the assailant struck swiftly before escaping, prompting police to launch a major manhunt. A large section of the area has been sealed off as detectives investigate what has now become a murder case.

Three individuals lost their lives in a deadly shooting at a hair salon in central Uppsala, Sweden. The attack unfolded near Vaksala Square, a busy area in the heart of the university town. Authorities say the gunman fled the scene on a scooter and remains at large.

Hair Salon Scene Turns Deadly Just Before Spring Festivities

Local reports indicate the assailant struck swiftly before escaping, prompting police to launch a major manhunt. A large section of the area has been sealed off as detectives investigate what has now become a murder case.

The incident occurred on the eve of the Walpurgis spring festival, a major event that draws large crowds to Uppsala’s streets each year.

“Everything happened so fast. It just went bang, bang, bang,” one witness recalled in an interview with Swedish channel TV4.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

A police helicopter was dispatched to aid in the search, part of what authorities described as a “major effort” to locate the suspect. According to police spokesperson Magnus Jansson Klarin, train services in the area were initially suspended to prevent the shooter from fleeing via rail, but have since resumed.

Authorities Scramble for Answers as Victims Remain Unidentified

As of now, both the victims’ identities and the motive behind the attack remain unknown. Police have not ruled out any possibilities, including gang-related violence, which has become an increasing concern across Sweden in recent years.

The nation has witnessed a rise in shootings and organized crime, prompting the government to propose stricter gun control laws.

This tragic event follows another shocking incident earlier in February, when a mass shooting at an adult education center in Orebro left ten people dead.

Sweden Grapples with Escalating Gun Violence

With back-to-back violent episodes, Sweden is facing growing pressure to address public safety concerns. The latest Uppsala shooting adds urgency to national discussions around crime prevention and firearm regulation.

ALSO READ: World Bank Sanctions $108M To Develop Roads, Tourism, And Women’s Access In Pakistan