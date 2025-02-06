Home
Friday, February 7, 2025
Sweden Reels From Deadliest Mass Shooting As It Mourns The Victims

Sweden was left in shock this week as a mass shooting at an adult education center in Orebro claimed the lives of 10 people, including 29-year-old Salim Iskef, who had fled Syria seeking safety and a better life in Sweden.

Sweden Reels From Deadliest Mass Shooting As It Mourns The Victims


Sweden was left in shock this week as a mass shooting at an adult education center in Orebro claimed the lives of 10 people, including 29-year-old Salim Iskef, who had fled Syria seeking safety and a better life in Sweden. The shooter, identified as Rickard Andersson, turned the gun on himself after the attack.

The police have confirmed that the victims included individuals of various ages, genders, and nationalities, though not all names have been disclosed. The attack took place at the Risbergska adult education center, which offers courses and Swedish language classes for immigrants.

Tragic Loss of Salim Iskef

Iskef, a Christian Assyrian and one of about 5,000 Assyrians living in Orebro, was preparing to get married in the summer. He had recently bought a house with his fiancé. After being shot, Iskef made a heartbreaking call to his mother and fiancé to express his love. Those were his final words.

“He had so many beautiful plans and so many beautiful dreams,” said Jacob Kaselia, a friend of the family and priest at St. Mary’s Church in Orebro. “All gone in a second. His fiancé is totally destroyed. We try to help her, but honestly, it’s very hard.”

Community and National Mourning

The shooting has deeply impacted Sweden, a country accustomed to gang violence but unfamiliar with school shootings on this scale. Approximately 400 people gathered at a memorial service led by Kaselia to honor Iskef and the other victims.

Prime Minister Ulf Kristersson addressed the nation, stating, “Feb. 4 will forever mark a dark day in Swedish history. Together, we must help the injured and their relatives bear the grief and weight of this day.”

Eyewitness Accounts of the Horror

Merwa, a close friend of Iskef, was present during the attack. Though unharmed, she used a friend’s scarf to try to stop the bleeding of a man who had been shot.

“We’re still in shock. We didn’t think this could happen in Sweden, and especially in school,” she said. “I really don’t think I will go back to school.”

Police are still searching for a motive behind the attack. So far, they have not found a manifesto or any indication of ideological intent.

“Why did he do this? What was in his brain? We don’t know,” said Kaselia. “I feel sorry for him. We must pray that the Lord forgives him.”

