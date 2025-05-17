Home
Swedish Journalist Joakim Medin Freed from Turkish Custody After Conviction for Insulting Erdogan

Journalist Joakim Medin, who was arrested in Turkey in March while covering mass protests, has been released and returned home to Sweden.

Swedish journalist Joakim Medin, who was arrested in Turkey in March while covering mass protests, has been released and returned home to Sweden, following sustained diplomatic efforts by Stockholm and its European allies, The Associated Press reported on Saturday.

Medin, a reporter with the Swedish daily Dagens ETC, had been detained on March 27 upon arrival at Istanbul airport, the report said, adding that he was there to report on demonstrations sparked by the arrest of Istanbul’s mayor, Ekrem Imamoglu. Days later, Medin was jailed and charged with insulting President Recep Tayyip Erdogan and alleged membership in the outlawed Kurdistan Workers’ Party (PKK).

Last month, a Turkish court convicted Medin of insulting Erdogan, sentencing him to an 11-month suspended prison term. Initial reports suggested he would remain in custody pending trial on the terrorism-related charges.

However, on Saturday, Medin was released and flown back to Stockholm, where he was greeted by his wife and Swedish Foreign Minister Maria Malmer Stenergard, as reported by AP.

Swedish Prime Minister Ulf Kristersson announced Medin’s return on social media, writing in a post on X, Hard work in relative silence has paid off.”

“Welcome home Joakim!” he added.

Medin described his ordeal, saying, All is well after all. I’m really tired in body and mind. But I feel good. The pressure on my chest disappeared as soon as we lifted off the ground and we started heading home,” per the AP report that cited comments published by Dagens ETC.

He told Sveriges Television, “I’ve been thinking from day one about what to say at this moment. Long live freedom: freedom of the press, freedom of speech and freedom of movement.”

Medin revealed that during his detention, he was held in solitary confinement in a ward for political prisoners.

Speaking on the diplomatic challenges involved in securing Medin’s release, Kristersson reportedly said, It is well known that Sweden and Turkey have different views on quite a few and big things. But we have also developed a climate of cooperation that allows us to discuss quite difficult issues.”

