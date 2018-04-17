Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday early morning reached Sweden and met with people of Indian community in Stockholm. PM Modi was received by Swedish Prime Minister Stefan Lofven on his arrival at the Stockholm Arland Airport. Indian Prime Minister is scheduled to meet Sweden King Carl XVI Gustaf followed by a walk with Swedish Prime Minister Stefan Lofven from Sogerska to Rosenbad, today.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday early morning reached Sweden and met with people of Indian community in Stockholm. Indian Prime Minister was received with a warm welcome from people of Indian community, who were holding Tricolor flags (Tiranga) and posters and chanting Modi…Modi…slogans at Stockholm Arland Airport. Prime Minister Modi is on 5-day visit to the United Kingdom and Sweden. His tour will aim to strengthen the bilateral ties between both the countries. PM Modi was received by Swedish Prime Minister Stefan Lofven on his arrival at the Stockholm Airport. He will be on 2-day visit to Sweden to take part in India-Nordic Summit.

Today, Indian Prime Minister is scheduled to meet Sweden King Carl XVI Gustaf followed by a walk with Swedish Prime Minister Stefan Lofven from Sogerska to Rosenbad. Both the countries will sign bilateral agreements which will be briefed later in a press conference. PM Modi will also take part in Sweden-India business day at the City Hall Golden room. Nordic Prime Minister Lofven will conduct a bilateral meeting with Prime Minister Modi at Hotel Grand.

#WATCH: Prime Minister Modi received by Swedish Prime Minister Stefan Löfven on arrival in Stockholm, #Sweden. pic.twitter.com/Vj9i2h8Edx — ANI (@ANI) April 16, 2018

#WATCH: Prime Minister Narendra Modi meets the people of Indian community in Stockholm, #Sweden. pic.twitter.com/eqozV6oBgp — ANI (@ANI) April 16, 2018

Prime Minister Modi will then attend the India-Nordic Summit and Commonwealth Heads of Government Meeting (CHOGM) in Sweden. The community event is scheduled to be held at the Stockholm University in the evening after which Prime Minister Modi will depart for London at around 8:30 p.m. (Sweden local time).

PM Modi himself shared the information about his visit and plan. “India and Sweden will jointly organize the India-Nordic Summit in Stockholm on 17th April. I look forward to holding talks with leaders of Finland, Norway, Denmark and Iceland during the Summit,” reads a tweet from Prime Minister.

India and Sweden will jointly organize the India-Nordic Summit in Stockholm on 17th April. I look forward to holding talks with leaders of Finland, Norway, Denmark and Iceland during the Summit. https://t.co/y9VBqRMBNZ — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) April 15, 2018

