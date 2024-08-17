Sunday, August 18, 2024

Swiss International Air Lines Flight Makes Emergency Landing In Kazakhstan Over Medical Emergency

A Swiss International Air Lines Boeing 777 traveling from Tokyo to Zurich made an emergency landing in Kazakhstan on Saturday because of a medical emergency onboard, the airline reported. After landing, the plane’s nose wheel became stuck in the grass, requiring it to be towed back onto the runway.

The aircraft will be inspected for any damage and will be subject to an investigation. Swiss confirmed that none of the 319 passengers onboard were injured in the incident.

Boeing did not provide an immediate response to a request for comment outside of regular business hours.

