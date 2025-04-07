Home
Explore
Settings

Settings

×

Reading Mode

Adjust the reading mode to suit your reading needs.

Font Size

Fix the font size to suit your reading preferences

Language

Select the language of your choice. NewsX reports are available in 11 global languages.
Select Language
Monday, April 7, 2025
Live Tv
  • Home»
  • World»
  • Switched At Birth: DNA Test Reveals This Man Lived The Wrong Life For 64 Years

Switched At Birth: DNA Test Reveals This Man Lived The Wrong Life For 64 Years

A 64-year-old man from Long Island, New York, has discovered he was switched at birth with another infant — a truth that surfaced only after a DNA test confirmed.

Switched At Birth: DNA Test Reveals This Man Lived The Wrong Life For 64 Years


Kevin McMahon, a telecommunications worker, always had an unsettling gut feeling that something about his identity didn’t quite add up. That feeling turned into undeniable truth when a DNA test, prompted by curiosity and confirmed by Ancestry.com, revealed he had been living someone else’s life for over six decades.

The discovery, he says, has left him emotionally devastated and is now the subject of a legal battle against the hospital where it all began: Jamaica Hospital in Queens, New York.

According to court documents obtained by The New York Post, Kevin and another baby boy, Ross McMahon, were born just 45 minutes apart at the same hospital in 1959. Due to an unfortunate mix-up, both newborns were labeled “Baby McMahon,” and issued consecutive birth certificate numbers. The confusion led to the two infants being handed to the wrong families — an error that went unnoticed for 64 years.

Kevin, who was raised in Richmond Hill, recounted years of feeling out of place within his family. “It was like the missing piece in the jigsaw puzzle,” he said. “The DNA test explained everything about why my childhood was the way it was.”

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

His sister, Carol Vignola, admitted that she too had doubts growing up. “He looked different — darker eyes, darker complexion. I always wondered.”

The emotional toll was heavy. Kevin revealed that his paternal grandmother, who likely suspected the truth, was cold and abusive toward him. “She was loving toward my siblings but made me feel unwanted. I learned to fear her.”

His self-worth, he says, took a severe hit. “I literally couldn’t come to terms with the information. I thought to myself, ‘I’m nobody… I don’t exist.’”

A Similar Case Across the Atlantic

Kevin’s story is not an isolated one. In southern England, a woman — who asked to be identified as Susan — recently uncovered a similar truth about her own life, thanks to a home DNA test.

Now in her mid-70s, Susan purchased a testing kit hoping to learn more about her heritage. Instead, the results sparked a stunning journey that revealed she had been swapped at birth in the 1950s in a busy NHS maternity ward.

Six years after taking the test, she received a message from a man claiming to be her genetic sibling. After extensive genealogical digging by her daughter, Susan found birth records that confirmed the unthinkable: she and another baby girl, born the same day and in the same hospital, had been mistakenly switched.

“I went into complete panic,” she recalled. “My brain was all over the place.”

While Susan’s upbringing was filled with love, she said she never quite resembled her family. The truth, she says, brought some closure but also created emotional complexities. Her relationship with her legal brother has grown stronger, while connections with her biological relatives remain distant.

“I know they’re my blood, but there’s no emotional bond,” she said.

Susan has since received compensation from the NHS trust involved — one of the first such cases in the UK. More importantly, she received an official apology acknowledging the historic mistake. “It was never about the money,” she added. “I just wanted someone to admit what happened.”

ALSO READ: Mum Escorted Off Ryanair Flight Over £7 Pringles Payment Dispute After Card Machine Fails Mid-Flight

 

Filed under

dna Switched At Birth viral news

newsx

MK Stalin Criticises PM Modi For Ignoring Tamil Nadu Fishermen’s Concerns During Sri Lanka Visit
newsx

Switched At Birth: DNA Test Reveals This Man Lived The Wrong Life For 64 Years
Israeli Prime Minister Be

Trump-Netanyahu Meeting At White House Today: What’s On The Agenda?
newsx

Pakistan Gets Back-To-Back Penalties In 10 Days By ICC For Slow Over Rates After ODI...
US tariffs on the Banglad

Explained: How US Tariffs On Bangladesh Are Disrupting The World’s Second-largest Garment Industry
France and Egypt signed s

Macron And Sisi Sign Key Deal to Strengthen Egyptian Economy
Advertisement · Scroll to continue
Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Also Read

MK Stalin Criticises PM Modi For Ignoring Tamil Nadu Fishermen’s Concerns During Sri Lanka Visit

MK Stalin Criticises PM Modi For Ignoring Tamil Nadu Fishermen’s Concerns During Sri Lanka Visit

Trump-Netanyahu Meeting At White House Today: What’s On The Agenda?

Trump-Netanyahu Meeting At White House Today: What’s On The Agenda?

Pakistan Gets Back-To-Back Penalties In 10 Days By ICC For Slow Over Rates After ODI Whitewash In New Zealand

Pakistan Gets Back-To-Back Penalties In 10 Days By ICC For Slow Over Rates After ODI...

Explained: How US Tariffs On Bangladesh Are Disrupting The World’s Second-largest Garment Industry

Explained: How US Tariffs On Bangladesh Are Disrupting The World’s Second-largest Garment Industry

Macron And Sisi Sign Key Deal to Strengthen Egyptian Economy

Macron And Sisi Sign Key Deal to Strengthen Egyptian Economy

Entertainment

Vivek Agnihotri’s Open Letter To Piyush Goyal: ‘Indian Cinema That Is Filing To Innovate, Needs Government Support’

Vivek Agnihotri’s Open Letter To Piyush Goyal: ‘Indian Cinema That Is Filing To Innovate, Needs

Tahira Kashyap Diagnosed With Breast Cancer Again On World Health Day, ‘Round 2 For Me, I Still Got This’

Tahira Kashyap Diagnosed With Breast Cancer Again On World Health Day, ‘Round 2 For Me,

Indian Idol 15 Finale: Manasi Ghosh Wins Trophy, Rs 25 Lakh Prize—All About The Talented Singer

Indian Idol 15 Finale: Manasi Ghosh Wins Trophy, Rs 25 Lakh Prize—All About The Talented

Did Laapataa Ladies Copy Burqa City? French Director Demands Clarification

Did Laapataa Ladies Copy Burqa City? French Director Demands Clarification

Jacqueline Fernandez On Her Mother Kim’s Passing: ‘She Was My Strength, I Miss Her Deeply’

Jacqueline Fernandez On Her Mother Kim’s Passing: ‘She Was My Strength, I Miss Her Deeply’

Lifestyle

Too Hot To Handle? Here Are The Must-Know Tips To Stay Safe During India’s Heatwave

Too Hot To Handle? Here Are The Must-Know Tips To Stay Safe During India’s Heatwave

Are You Ready To Beat The Heat? Check Out These Summer Drinks To Keep You Cool And Hydrated

Are You Ready To Beat The Heat? Check Out These Summer Drinks To Keep You

Why Is Navratri Celebrated Twice A Year And Why Is Chaitra Navratri Different?

Why Is Navratri Celebrated Twice A Year And Why Is Chaitra Navratri Different?

Tired Of Your Corporate Job And Want To Switch To Digital Nomadism? Here’s A Guide To Help You Understand Better

Tired Of Your Corporate Job And Want To Switch To Digital Nomadism? Here’s A Guide

What Is April Fools’ Day? Know All About It’s Origins And Find Some Fun Prank Ideas

What Is April Fools’ Day? Know All About It’s Origins And Find Some Fun Prank