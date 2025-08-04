Why Sydney Sweeney’s ‘Great Jeans’ Ad Sparked Eugenics Accusations And What Eugenics Really Means

Sydney Sweeney and Eugenics Controversy: The widespread criticism against Sydney Sweeney doesn’t seem to die down anytime soon. The Euphoria actress is undergoing a huge wave of public scrutiny after the release of a new ad campaign with American Eagle.

Many online users say that the ad is wrapped with troubling racist undertones, and the actress has been charged with eugenics and sexualization of women.

Sweeney, 27, appears in the denim brand’s Fall collection, with the tagline, “Sydney Sweeney Has Great Jeans.” The ad plays on the word “genes.”

Why Has Sydney Sweeney’s ‘My Genes Are Blue’ Ad Sparked Outrage

In the video, Sweeney speaks directly to the camera, saying, “genes are passed down from parents to offspring, often determining traits like hair color, personality and even eye color … my genes are blue.”

In the video, Sweeney can be seen delivering the line while slowly buttoning up a pair of jeans. The monologue has landed her in controversy while she plays between the words “jeans” and “genes.” Critics have called the concept tone-deaf and potentially dangerous.

Why is Sydney Sweeney Facing References to Eugenics?

The campaign has been accused of subtly promoting eugenics, a discredited and deeply racist theory that advocates for “improving” the human population through selective breeding. The theory was once used to justify forced sterilizations and racial superiority claims.

“The phrase ‘good genes’ has long been a part of eugenics rhetoric,” said experts, highlighting how such ideas were historically used to marginalize non-white and disabled populations.

Critics have also condemned the overt sexual tone of the ads. In various campaign clips, the camera lingers on Sweeney’s body while she discusses the fit of the jeans or makes flirty remarks.

These visuals have also drawn ire, especially considering that American Eagle has positioned the campaign as a charity-driven effort to raise awareness about domestic violence. The brand claims 100% of proceeds from the jeans will go to Crisis Text Line, a mental health support service.

The ad has also drawn comparisons to Brooke Shields’ infamous Calvin Klein campaign from 1980, in which the then-15-year-old said, “You want to know what comes between me and my Calvins? Nothing.”

What Exactly is Eugenics?

According to the US National Human Genome Research Institute, eugenics is a “racist and scientifically inaccurate theory that humans can be improved through selective breeding.”

The term was first coined by British explorer Francis Galton in 1883. The concept draws its origins from the belief that traits like intelligence, health, and even morality are inherited. The theory also suggests that society could be improved by encouraging the reproduction of “superior” people.

The Eugenics movement was hugely influenced by Galton’s theories. The movement gained momentum in the late 19th and early 20th centuries.

President Woodrow Wilson and influential families such as the Rockefellers supported the movement in the US.

There are some darkest memories and applications of eugenics. During the Holocaust, the Nazis’ policy of “racial hygiene” was deeply inspired by eugenic theories. The Nazis would justify the mass persecution and extermination of Jews, disabled individuals, and other marginalized groups based on eugenics theory.

