Friday, October 4, 2024
Sydney’s Pro-Palestine Protest Set For October 6 After Police Agreement

A pro-Palestine group has confirmed plans for a protest rally in Sydney this Sunday following an agreement with local police. Authorities had previously sought to block the planned protests on October 6 and 7 due to safety concerns for both protesters and the surrounding community.

Court Dismisses Police Petition

The Supreme Court of New South Wales dismissed the police’s petition by consent after the organizers agreed to modify the protest’s location and route. Additionally, the group committed to refraining from displaying flags, portraits, or symbols of prohibited organizations.

Change of Plans for October 7

The Palestine Action Group Sydney also decided to withdraw its request for a protest on October 7, coinciding with the first anniversary of Hamas’s deadly attack in Israel, which triggered the ongoing conflict in Gaza. Instead, the group plans to hold a vigil in Sydney’s city center that day, though it remains unclear if this has received official approval.

Ensuring Community Safety

In a statement, police indicated they would collaborate with organizers on Sunday to ensure public safety during the event. “Police will not hesitate to take appropriate action against anyone who commits a criminal offense,” the statement added.

Rising Tensions and Investigations

Protests in Melbourne last weekend saw participants displaying symbols associated with Hezbollah and images of its leader, prompting an investigation by authorities. Hezbollah is designated as a “listed terrorist organization” in Australia.

Context of the Current Climate

The ongoing Israel-Gaza conflict has led to a noticeable rise in antisemitic and Islamophobic incidents across Australia. In response, the government passed laws last year banning public displays of symbols associated with terror groups.

ALSO READ: Why Is Diego Garcia Central To Global Geopolitical Strategies?

