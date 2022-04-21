The Syracuse Police Department is conducting an internal investigation after a viral video of a little kid being taken into custody and placed in a patrol cruiser went viral.

A viral video depicting a squad of mostly white cops in Syracuse, New York, apprehending an 8-year-old Black child for allegedly stealing a bag of chips has gone viral, prompting many commenters to relate the event to the country’s history of police violence against ethnic minorities.

A white cop walks the young Black child into a police cruiser with his hands behind his back, while at least two other policemen observe, in the four-minute video filmed and published online by Kenneth Jackson on Sunday.

The Syracuse Police Department stated in a public statement that the youngster was never handcuffed and was sent immediately to his father’s home.

Anthony Weah, the boy’s father, told Syracuse.com that he intends to file a complaint against the cops, who have not been recognized publicly.