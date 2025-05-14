Home
Syria Offered Trump Tower, Energy Deals and Israel Detente Ahead of First U.S.-Syria Presidential Meeting

Syria offered Donald Trump sweeping incentives—including a Trump Tower in Damascus and access to energy reserves—in a bid to reset relations with Washington. The proposal paved the way for Trump’s historic meeting with Syrian President Ahmed al-Sharaa, the first between the two nations' leaders in 25 years.

In the lead-up to a rare high-level meeting, the Syrian leadership presented Donald Trump with a comprehensive strategic offer aimed at resetting ties between Damascus and Washington. The incentives included the construction of a Trump Tower in Damascus, potential normalization with Israel, and U.S. access to oil and gas resources of Syria, according to sources familiar with the outreach.

The meeting between Trump and Syrian President Ahmed al-Sharaa took place on Wednesday, marking the first such encounter between U.S. and Syrian heads of state in 25 years. It followed Trump’s unexpected announcement that the United States would lift all sanctions on Syria — a country that has long struggled to meet Washington’s conditions for economic relief.

Sanctions Relief and a “Fresh Start” for Syria

Speaking to reporters ahead of the historic meeting, Trump said his intention was to give Syria a “fresh start” by lifting sanctions that had, for years, isolated the war-torn nation from the global financial system. These restrictions had severely hampered Syria’s efforts to recover after more than a decade of conflict.

Central to the diplomatic effort was Jonathan Bass, a pro-Trump activist, who met with President Sharaa in Damascus on April 30. Bass was accompanied by Syrian activists and representatives from Gulf Arab states. The four-hour meeting, sources say, was aimed at laying the groundwork for the eventual Trump-Sharaa summit.

Bass characterized the outreach as a chance for Syria to chart a new course. “Sharaa wants a business deal for the future of his country,” he said, describing a potential framework that included “energy exploitation, cooperation against Iran and engagement with Israel.”

“He Wants Peace with His Neighbours”

Bass also revealed Sharaa’s personal aspirations and a surprising bond with Trump. “He told me he wants a Trump Tower in Damascus. He wants peace with his neighbours. What he told me is good for the region, good for Israel,” said Bass.

According to Bass, Sharaa spoke of a unique connection with Trump, noting that both men had survived assassination attempts. “Both have been shot at,” Bass said, suggesting this shared experience contributed to Sharaa’s outreach and vision for regional peace.

