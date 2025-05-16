Syria Sanctions, Business Deals and a $400M Plane From Qatar: Key Takeaways From Trump’s Lavish Mideast Tour

Home
Friday, May 16, 2025
President Donald Trump’s four-day Middle East tour, which spanned Saudi Arabia, Qatar, and the United Arab Emirates, was marked by billion-dollar business deals, lavish receptions, and a notable deviation from traditional U.S. foreign policy norms, as reported by the Associated Press.

Here are the key takeaways:

1. Pragmatism Over Principles

Trump made clear he’s not interested in lecturing Gulf rulers about human rights. At a VIP forum in Riyadh, he mocked past U.S. leaders who arrived in “beautiful planes, giving you lectures on how to live and how to govern your own affairs.”

Critics saw this as a green light for authoritarian regimes. “It’s absolute support for absolute monarchy,” Saudi exile Abdullah Alaoudh, whose father remains imprisoned in the kingdom, told AP.

2. Deals, Dollars and a $400M Plane

Trump touted massive investments and business agreements, including Qatar’s $96 billion Boeing deal, which he called “the biggest order in the history of, I think, aviation.” He claimed the trip generated “trillions of dollars” in U.S. investments—a figure that far exceeds the combined GDPs of the three Gulf states, as reported by the AP.

Meanwhile, Trump faced scrutiny for accepting the use of a $400 million private jet from Qatar as Air Force One. “Why should our military, and therefore our taxpayers, be forced to pay hundreds of millions of Dollars when they can get it for FREE,” he posted online.

3. Syria Sanctions: A Sharp Reversal

In a surprising move, Trump announced he would lift sanctions on Syria and recognize Ahmad al-Sharaa, a former al-Qaida-linked figure, as the country’s legitimate leader. “President Erdogan called me and said: ‘Is there any way you could do that? Because if you don’t do that, they don’t have a chance,’” Trump reportedly said, crediting the Turkish and Saudi leaders for influencing his decision.

4. Ukraine Peace Talks See Another Roadblock

With Russian President Vladimir Putin not seen in attendance for Ukraine peace talks in Turkey despite strong calls for a face-to-face, Trump said, “I don’t believe anything’s going to happen whether you like it or not, until he and I get together.”

He promised such a meeting would happen “as soon as we can set it up.”

5. Gaza: Acknowledgment but No Concrete Plan

While largely avoiding discussion of Gaza during his trip, Trump did briefly address the humanitarian crisis. “We’re looking at Gaza,” he said in Abu Dhabi. “And we’ve got to get that taken care of. A lot of people are starving.”

He floated the idea of a “freedom zone” in Gaza—an old proposal widely rejected in the Arab world.

6. Ethics Questions Follow

Trump faced renewed scrutiny over his family’s expanding business ties in the Gulf, including real estate licensing, golf course projects, and the use of a Trump-linked cryptocurrency in a $2 billion UAE-backed investment, as reported by AP.

Asked about it, Trump said: “I don’t know anything about it.”

White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt dismissed concerns, calling them “frankly ridiculous.”

Trump left the region Friday, skipping a rumoured stop in Turkey. Instead, he flew back to Washington to meet his new grandson, born during the trip. “I would actually leave here and go,” he told reporters. “I do want to see my beautiful grandson.”

