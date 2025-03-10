Home
Monday, March 10, 2025
Live Tv
Syria’s Defence Ministry Declares End Of Operation Against Assad Loyalists, Over 1,000 Casualties Reported

The Syrian Defence Ministry declared on Monday that a military operation against loyalists of deposed former President Bashar al-Assad had been completed. The operation, which was conducted in Assad's coastal strongholds, comes amid growing violence between supporters of the former president and Syria's new Islamist leaders.

Operation against Assad Loyalists


Casualities reported in clashes

The recent fighting has killed over 1,000 individuals, including 745 civilians, 125 Syrian security personnel, and 148 pro-Assad fighters, according to the British-based Syrian Observatory for Human Rights.

The fighting escalated following the removal of Assad in December, as forces associated with the new Islamist leadership cracked down on rebels, especially those belonging to the minority Alawite sect.

Defence Ministry’s statement on security and stability

The Defence Ministry spokesperson, Hassan Abdul Ghany, confirmed that the operation had been able to neutralize the remnants of the previous regime and that public institutions in the area had returned to normal. In an X (formerly Twitter) statement, Abdul Ghany stated, “We are paving the way for life to return to normal and for the consolidation of security and stability.

The Defence Ministry detailed plans to further dismantle any existing threats from Assad’s loyalists and reaffirmed their determination to secure key centers and main arteries in the region.

Investigation into clashes and accountability

Syrian leader Ahmed al-Sharaa pledged to track down the perpetrators of the violent confrontations and bring them to justice. His office also declared the establishment of an independent committee to probe the incidents and provide justice to the victims. The committee will collaborate with the security forces, which have assured complete cooperation to establish the truth and confirm the facts of the violence.

The violence has turned sectarian, with the Alawite minority, which is a large portion of Assad’s support base, being targeted in retaliatory killings. The Alawites, a branch of Shi’ite Islam, have been associated with some of Assad’s most horrific acts during the Syrian civil war.

Assad, who had escaped to Russia after his regime was overthrown, has remained silent on the recent events.

ALSO READ: US Condemns Brutal Attacks On Syrian Minorities As Violence Spreads Along Coast

