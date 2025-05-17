Syrian Forces Raid Islamic State Hideouts in Aleppo, One Militant and One Officer Killed

Home
Saturday, May 17, 2025
Syrian security forces launched a raid on Saturday targetting Islamic State hideouts in the northern city of Aleppo, killing one militant and arresting several others, Reuters reported, citing a statement from the Interior Ministry.

The operation marked the first publicly disclosed counterterror mission under Syria’s new Islamist-led government, the report said. A spokesperson for the ministry confirmed that one member of the security forces was also killed.

Security personnel reportedly seized a cache of weapons, bombs and military uniforms bearing security force insignia during the raid.

Despite years of conflict between rival factions, IS fighters remain active in pockets across Syria.

Syria’s interim president, Ahmed al-Sharaa, a former al-Qaeda affiliate leader who broke ties with the group in 2016, has been a longstanding rival of the Islamic State. Sharaa battled the IS caliphate during the country’s brutal civil war and has continued to oppose the group since assuming power in Damascus last December following the ouster of Bashar al-Assad.

Sharaa’s leadership and anti-IS stance received international recognition earlier this week when U.S. President Donald Trump met him in Saudi Arabia, reportedly describing Sharaa as an “attractive guy with a very strong past.”

During the same visit, Trump announced the lifting of U.S. sanctions on Syria.

