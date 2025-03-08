Home
Explore
Settings

Settings

×

Reading Mode

Adjust the reading mode to suit your reading needs.

Font Size

Fix the font size to suit your reading preferences

Language

Select the language of your choice. NewsX reports are available in 11 global languages.
Select Language
search
Saturday, March 8, 2025
Live Tv
Advertisement · Scroll to continue
  • HOME»
  • World»
  • Syrian Government Forces Clash With Bashar Al Assad loyalists, More Than 200 Killed

Syrian Government Forces Clash With Bashar Al Assad loyalists, More Than 200 Killed

Over 200 people have been killed in violent clashes between Syrian government forces and loyalists of ousted President Bashar al-Assad. The conflict marks the worst violence since December, intensifying tensions across Syria's coastal regions.

Syrian Government Forces Clash With Bashar Al Assad loyalists, More Than 200 Killed

Syrian government forces


Violence has escalated between Syrian government forces and loyalists of ousted President Bashar al-Assad, resulting in more than 200 deaths in the coastal regions of Syria. This marks the most intense fighting since Assad’s government was toppled in December by insurgent groups led by the Islamist faction Hayat Tahrir al-Sham.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Fighters aligned with Syria’s new government launched assaults on several coastal villages, killing dozens of Assad loyalists in retaliation for recent attacks on government security forces. The clashes began on Thursday and continued through Friday. The violence has been described as the worst since December when insurgent forces took control, with the new government vowing to unite Syria after years of civil war.

According to the Syrian Observatory for Human Rights, the government forces loyal to the new regime stormed several villages, killing dozens in response to attacks by Assad loyalists. The raids in villages such as Sheer, Mukhtariyeh, and Haffah led to the deaths of 69 men, but no women were reported harmed. More than 200 people have been killed since the fighting began, with 140 dying in apparent revenge attacks. This includes 50 members of the government forces and 45 Assad loyalists.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

The clashes ignited when government forces attempted to detain a wanted individual near Jableh, a coastal city, but were ambushed by Assad’s supporters. The attacks also spread to Baniyas, where an additional 60 people, including women and children, lost their lives.

Syrian authorities have not provided an official death toll, but a security official mentioned that many individuals in coastal areas sought revenge for previous assaults on government forces. Damascus has since deployed reinforcements to the coastal cities of Latakia and Tartus, home to Assad’s Alawite supporters, and has imposed a curfew in these regions.

The new government has accused Assad loyalists of orchestrating the recent attacks on security forces, though it maintains it will not tolerate sectarian violence or collective punishment. The United Nations has urged all parties to avoid actions that could exacerbate tensions and destabilize Syria further.

As of Friday, Assad loyalists still control areas including Jableh, Baniyas, and other Alawite strongholds, including Assad’s hometown of Qardaha.

ALSO READWomen’s Day Quiz: Who Was The 1st Indian Woman Director ?

Filed under

Bashar Al-Assad

Advertisement · Scroll to continue
Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Also Read

Can India Dodge April 2 Storm? Trump Amid Tariff Chaos Says, ‘Somebody Is Finally Exposing India’

Can India Dodge April 2 Storm? Trump Amid Tariff Chaos Says, ‘Somebody Is Finally Exposing...

International Women’s Day 2025: Understanding Common Cancers In Women, Testing Methods, And Safety Tips

International Women’s Day 2025: Understanding Common Cancers In Women, Testing Methods, And Safety Tips

HPBOSE Cancels Class 12 English Exam Amid Paper Leak Claims

HPBOSE Cancels Class 12 English Exam Amid Paper Leak Claims

Bus And Helicopter Services To Resume In Manipur As Free Movement Returns- Check Key Routes Here!

Bus And Helicopter Services To Resume In Manipur As Free Movement Returns- Check Key Routes...

Women Envoys From 9 Countries Hail Diverse Workforce At Adani’s Clean Energy, Other

Women Envoys From 9 Countries Hail Diverse Workforce At Adani’s Clean Energy, Other

Entertainment

Who Is Paapa Essiedu? Internes Goes In Meltdown After Black British Actor Cast As Professor Snape In Harry Potter TV Series

Who Is Paapa Essiedu? Internes Goes In Meltdown After Black British Actor Cast As Professor

When Did Prince Narula And Yuvika Chaudhary Marry? Actress Spills The Beans On Divorce Rumours

When Did Prince Narula And Yuvika Chaudhary Marry? Actress Spills The Beans On Divorce Rumours

How Long Will Be Avatar 3? James Cameron Hints Fire and Ash Will Break Runtime Record Exceeding Last Two Films

How Long Will Be Avatar 3? James Cameron Hints Fire and Ash Will Break Runtime

Death Cause Revealed: Gene Hackman’s Wife Betsy Arakawa Died From This Deadly Virus With No Cure

Death Cause Revealed: Gene Hackman’s Wife Betsy Arakawa Died From This Deadly Virus With No

Gene Hackman And Wife’s Causes Of Death Revealed As Police Provide Latest Update

Gene Hackman And Wife’s Causes Of Death Revealed As Police Provide Latest Update

Lifestyle

International Women’s Day 2025: Understanding Common Cancers In Women, Testing Methods, And Safety Tips

International Women’s Day 2025: Understanding Common Cancers In Women, Testing Methods, And Safety Tips

Women’s Day 2025: Are You A Female Solo Traveler Looking To Take A Trip To Maldives? Keep These Tips In Mind

Women’s Day 2025: Are You A Female Solo Traveler Looking To Take A Trip To

Women’s Day 2025: Here Are The Must-Have Health Screenings For Women

Women’s Day 2025: Here Are The Must-Have Health Screenings For Women

Ramadan 2025: Dates, Sehri, Iftar Timing And All You Need To Know

Ramadan 2025: Dates, Sehri, Iftar Timing And All You Need To Know

Meghan, The Duchess Of Sussex, Unveils New lifestyles Brand “As Ever”

Meghan, The Duchess Of Sussex, Unveils New lifestyles Brand “As Ever”