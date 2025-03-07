Home
Friday, March 7, 2025
  • Syrian Security Forces Accused Of Executing 52 Alawite Civilians Amid Rising Violence

Syrian Security Forces Accused Of Executing 52 Alawite Civilians Amid Rising Violence

Syrian security forces are facing grave accusations of executing dozens of Alawite civilians in Latakia, amid rising sectarian tensions in the war-torn country. The allegations, reported by the Syrian Observatory for Human Rights (SOHR), come as clashes intensify between government troops and fighters loyal to ousted President Bashar al-Assad.

Syrian security forces are facing serious allegations of executing 52 Alawite civilians in the coastal province of Latakia, according to the Syrian Observatory for Human Rights (SOHR). The British-based war monitoring group claims to have reviewed video footage showing dozens of bodies in civilian clothing piled in the garden of a house in Latakia.

The Alawite community, a minority sect in Syria and an offshoot of Shia Islam, makes up around 10% of the country’s population, which is predominantly Sunni. The sect has long been associated with the Assad family, whose members hail from the same community.

Syrian Official Response and Sectarian Tensions

Reports mentionong Syria’s interior ministry, quoted by the state-run news agency Sana, acknowledged that “individual violations” had taken place on the coast. The source assured that measures would be taken to put an end to such incidents. However, the government has not directly addressed the allegations of mass executions.

The reported executions followed violent clashes between government forces and fighters loyal to deposed President Bashar al-Assad. The fighting, which has left more than 70 people dead, has heightened tensions in the region. As a result, a curfew has been imposed in the cities of Homs, Latakia, and Tartous.

Eyewitness Accounts and Verification Challenges

BBC Verify in its report has confirmed two videos from Latakia showing a body being dragged behind a car. However, the BBC has been unable to independently verify the number of casualties. Residents in the affected areas report being targeted in sectarian violence.

“Everyone is terrified from the current incitement,” an Alawite woman told BBC Arabic. “Many Syrians are scared, whether on the coast or in the capital. We fear we will become scapegoats.”

International Warnings Against Syrian Secuirty Forces

Turkey and Russia have expressed concerns that the escalating bloodshed could destabilize the region. The recent violence is considered the worst since Assad was toppled in December, raising fears of further sectarian strife.

As the situation remains volatile, human rights organizations continue to call for impartial investigations into the allegations and for the protection of civilians caught in the conflict.

