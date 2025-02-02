Syria’s Interim President Visits Saudi Arabia, Indicating A Move Away From Iran

Syria’s interim president, Ahmad al-Sharaa, made his first official foreign trip to Saudi Arabia, signaling a potential shift in Damascus’s regional alliances.

Syria’s interim president, Ahmad al-Sharaa, made his first official foreign trip to Saudi Arabia, signaling a potential shift in Damascus’s regional alliances. Accompanied by Foreign Minister Asaad al-Shaibani, al-Sharaa’s visit marks a significant diplomatic engagement amid efforts to reposition Syria’s foreign policy.

A photograph released by the state-run SANA news agency depicted the two officials aboard a jet, reportedly provided by Saudi Arabia, with the kingdom’s flag visible in the background.

From Al-Qaeda Affiliation to Diplomatic Leader

Al-Sharaa, who was previously known internationally by his nom de guerre Abu Mohammed al-Golani, once had ties to al-Qaeda. Over time, he and his group, Hayat Tahrir al-Sham (HTS), have distanced themselves from their former affiliations. His leadership style, characterized by military-style appearances and inclusive governance initiatives, has sought to reshape his and Syria’s global image.

Saudi state television highlighted the significance of al-Sharaa choosing Riyadh as his first destination abroad. The visit underscores Syria’s attempt to diversify its alliances and potentially reduce its dependence on Iran, a long-standing regional partner.

Saudi Arabia, once a major supporter of insurgent groups against former Syrian President Bashar al-Assad, has gradually restored ties with Damascus. This realignment follows the broader trend in the Arab world, which saw countries re-establish diplomatic connections with Syria in 2023.

Economic and Strategic Motivations

Rebuilding Syria after over a decade of war will require significant financial resources, estimated in the hundreds of billions of dollars. Saudi Foreign Minister Prince Faisal bin Farhan’s visit to Damascus in January highlighted Riyadh’s active engagement in dialogues aimed at lifting international sanctions on Syria.

Al-Sharaa’s visit appears to be part of efforts to secure financial and diplomatic support from Saudi Arabia, which has the potential to play a crucial role in Syria’s reconstruction.

Keeping Iran and Russia at Arm’s Length

Despite historical ties, Syria’s interim government has maintained a cautious distance from both Iran and Russia. Iran has yet to reopen its embassy in Damascus, and Russia’s strategic interests in maintaining air and sea bases in Syria remain evident.

Syria continues to face threats from militant groups, including the Islamic State. On Saturday, a car bomb explosion in Manbij, Aleppo governorate, claimed the lives of four civilians and injured nine others. Turkish-backed Syrian rebels recently seized the city as part of Ankara’s push to secure a buffer zone near its border.

A Bid for Sanction Relief and Stability

By engaging with Saudi Arabia and distancing itself from traditional allies, Syria aims to gain Western approval and lift crippling sanctions. The need for international aid and investment is critical to rebuilding infrastructure and supporting its impoverished population.

As Syria navigates this diplomatic shift, the success of its engagement with Saudi Arabia and other Arab nations will be pivotal. The ability to secure sanction relief and maintain regional stability will determine the effectiveness of al-Sharaa’s diplomatic efforts and Syria’s path forward after years of conflict.

