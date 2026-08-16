LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng
LIVE TV
Home > World News > Tail Strike, Tyre Damage: How Vietnam Airlines Boeing 787 Dreamliner Miraculously Landed Back After Late Takeoff

Tail Strike, Tyre Damage: How Vietnam Airlines Boeing 787 Dreamliner Miraculously Landed Back After Late Takeoff

A Vietnam Airlines Boeing 787-9 bound for Hanoi suffered a tail strike and damaged tyres during a late take-off at Munich Airport. The aircraft dumped fuel and landed safely without injuries.

Shocking videos capture a Vietnam Airlines Boeing 787 scraping its tail at Munich Airport. (Source:X)
Shocking videos capture a Vietnam Airlines Boeing 787 scraping its tail at Munich Airport. (Source:X)

Published By: Shamshad Ali
Last updated: Sun 2026-08-16 18:15 IST

A Vietnam Airlines Boeing 787-9 Dreamliner bound for Hanoi was involved in a dramatic incident at Munich Airport on August 15, after the aircraft appeared to take off unusually late and its tail struck the runway. The aircraft later returned to Munich after circling the area and dumping fuel, while several videos of the incident went viral on social media. The flight, VN34, was carrying passengers from Munich to Hanoi when the incident occurred. No injuries were reported, and the aircraft was taken for inspection following the emergency landing.

Aircraft Takes Off Late, Tail Strikes Runway

Dramatic footage shows the Boeing 787-9 accelerating along the runway before appearing to lift off very close to the runway’s end. The aircraft adopted a steep nose-up attitude, and a cloud of dust or debris was seen as its tail appeared to scrape the runway. The aircraft nevertheless managed to climb away from the airport. Reports indicated that the aircraft suffered damage during the take-off, with inspections later focusing on the tail section, landing gear and tyres. The exact cause of the unusually long take-off roll and late rotation has not yet been established, and authorities are investigating the incident.

You Might Be Interested In

Dreamliner Dumps Fuel Before Returning to Munich

After taking off, the aircraft remained in the area at around 9,000 feet while the crew assessed the situation. It then dumped fuel before returning to Munich for an emergency landing. Fuel dumping is a standard procedure that can be used by long-haul aircraft when they need to return shortly after take-off, particularly when reducing weight is necessary for a safer landing. 

The dramatic fuel-dumping visuals quickly spread across social media, with aviation enthusiasts sharing footage of the aircraft circling over the Munich area.

Tyres Damaged During Landing, Investigation Underway

The Boeing 787-9 landed safely back at Munich, but reports indicated that several tyres were damaged or shredded during the landing. The aircraft was subsequently unable to leave the runway under its own power and had to be removed, temporarily affecting operations on the northern runway. Vietnam Airlines said a technical issue was involved and that the crew followed safety procedures. All passengers and crew were reported safe. The aircraft has been placed under inspection while authorities investigate what caused the aircraft’s unusually long take-off and subsequent damage.

Also Read: Delhi MCD Worker Stabbed to Death In Full Public View; Bystanders Watch As Victim Breathes His Last

You may also like
--------------------------------------------
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
--------------------------------------------------

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

Tail Strike, Tyre Damage: How Vietnam Airlines Boeing 787 Dreamliner Miraculously Landed Back After Late Takeoff
Tags: Boeing 787 tail scrapeFlight VN34 incidenthome-hero-pos-4Munich Airport emergency landingMunich Hanoi flight tail strikeVietnam Airlines tail strike

RELATED News

Did Qatar Capture Three Iranian Pilots During War? Here’s What Doha Says About Tehran’s Claim

Why Did Europe’s June Heatwave See 16,000 Excess Deaths? France, Belgium, Germany Among Worst Hit

‘Cannot Be Seized by Tweet’: Iran Hits Back After Trump’s Stunning Hormuz Claim

Indonesia Hit by 7.7-Magnitude Earthquake: 5 Dead, Tsunami Warning Triggers Coastal Evacuation

Who Is Luigi Mangione? The Man Who Killed UnitedHealthcare CEO Brian Thompson

LATEST NEWS

East Bengal vs India Army Live Streaming, Durand Cup 2026: When And Where To Watch EBFC vs INA Online and On TV In India?

Tail Strike, Tyre Damage: How Vietnam Airlines Boeing 787 Dreamliner Miraculously Landed Back After Late Takeoff

The Hundred Final 2026: All You Need to Know About Men’s and Women’s Finals – Date, Time, Venue, Teams, Squads and Live Streaming

Delhi MCD Worker Stabbed to Death In Full Public View; Bystanders Watch As Victim Breathes His Last

AUS vs BAN: Ricky Ponting Warns Australia ‘Have To Make A Change’ To XI After Shocking Loss To Bangladesh

Who Is Antara Banerjee? Actress Arrested After Alleged Razor Attack On RPF Personnel Aboard Train

Is Railway Station Water Safe? CAG Finds E. Coli Bacteria; 89% Of Stations Lack Basic Amenities

England Star Djed Spence Joins Inter Milan From Tottenham in £25.6m Transfer

FIH Hockey World Cup 2026: India Coach Craig Fulton Excited Ahead Of England Showdown

FA Community Shield 2026: When and Where to Watch Erling Haaland in Action? Check Date, Kick-Off Time and More

Tail Strike, Tyre Damage: How Vietnam Airlines Boeing 787 Dreamliner Miraculously Landed Back After Late Takeoff

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Tail Strike, Tyre Damage: How Vietnam Airlines Boeing 787 Dreamliner Miraculously Landed Back After Late Takeoff

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Tail Strike, Tyre Damage: How Vietnam Airlines Boeing 787 Dreamliner Miraculously Landed Back After Late Takeoff
Tail Strike, Tyre Damage: How Vietnam Airlines Boeing 787 Dreamliner Miraculously Landed Back After Late Takeoff
Tail Strike, Tyre Damage: How Vietnam Airlines Boeing 787 Dreamliner Miraculously Landed Back After Late Takeoff
Tail Strike, Tyre Damage: How Vietnam Airlines Boeing 787 Dreamliner Miraculously Landed Back After Late Takeoff

QUICK LINKS