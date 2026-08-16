Tail Strike, Tyre Damage: How Vietnam Airlines Boeing 787 Dreamliner Miraculously Landed Back After Late Takeoff

A Vietnam Airlines Boeing 787-9 Dreamliner bound for Hanoi was involved in a dramatic incident at Munich Airport on August 15, after the aircraft appeared to take off unusually late and its tail struck the runway. The aircraft later returned to Munich after circling the area and dumping fuel, while several videos of the incident went viral on social media. The flight, VN34, was carrying passengers from Munich to Hanoi when the incident occurred. No injuries were reported, and the aircraft was taken for inspection following the emergency landing.

Aircraft Takes Off Late, Tail Strikes Runway

Dramatic footage shows the Boeing 787-9 accelerating along the runway before appearing to lift off very close to the runway’s end. The aircraft adopted a steep nose-up attitude, and a cloud of dust or debris was seen as its tail appeared to scrape the runway. The aircraft nevertheless managed to climb away from the airport. Reports indicated that the aircraft suffered damage during the take-off, with inspections later focusing on the tail section, landing gear and tyres. The exact cause of the unusually long take-off roll and late rotation has not yet been established, and authorities are investigating the incident.

✈️ INCREDIBLE FOOTAGE of Vietnam Airlines Boeing 787-9 seen dumping fuel over the Munich area after an emergency shortly after takeoff today. A Boeing 787 departing on a long-haul flight to Hanoi carries a large fuel load, making its takeoff weight considerably higher than its… pic.twitter.com/WjWh15mY79 — Aviation Reporter (@TripppleSeven7) August 15, 2026

Dreamliner Dumps Fuel Before Returning to Munich

After taking off, the aircraft remained in the area at around 9,000 feet while the crew assessed the situation. It then dumped fuel before returning to Munich for an emergency landing. Fuel dumping is a standard procedure that can be used by long-haul aircraft when they need to return shortly after take-off, particularly when reducing weight is necessary for a safer landing.

An unusual incident yesterday at Munich Airport: ‼️‼️ A Vietnam Airlines passenger plane en route to Hanoi had difficulty taking off, and continued on the runway much longer than it was supposed to. While in the air, a malfunction was detected, and it remained in the sky for pic.twitter.com/5BRYNWjK99 — shoko 007 (@SYaacobi) August 16, 2026

The dramatic fuel-dumping visuals quickly spread across social media, with aviation enthusiasts sharing footage of the aircraft circling over the Munich area.

WATCH: New footage from inside the cabin of the Vietnam Airlines Boeing 787-9 that overrun the runway on departure from Munich yesterday.https://t.co/4ZvkFG1nXC pic.twitter.com/3EDZcGZN6m — Breaking Aviation News & Videos (@aviationbrk) August 16, 2026

Tyres Damaged During Landing, Investigation Underway

The Boeing 787-9 landed safely back at Munich, but reports indicated that several tyres were damaged or shredded during the landing. The aircraft was subsequently unable to leave the runway under its own power and had to be removed, temporarily affecting operations on the northern runway. Vietnam Airlines said a technical issue was involved and that the crew followed safety procedures. All passengers and crew were reported safe. The aircraft has been placed under inspection while authorities investigate what caused the aircraft’s unusually long take-off and subsequent damage.

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