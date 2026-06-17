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Home > World News > Taiwan Accuses China of Pressuring Kenya to Block Taiwanese Experts From Attending Our Ocean Conference

Taiwan Accuses China of Pressuring Kenya to Block Taiwanese Experts From Attending Our Ocean Conference

Taiwan has accused China of pressuring Kenya to block Taiwanese experts from attending the Our Ocean Conference in Mombasa. Taipei said delegates were denied access despite official invitations, calling the move diplomatic intimidation and a blow to international cooperation and inclusivity.

China-Taiwan conflict heats up (WIKI COMMONS: IMAGE)
China-Taiwan conflict heats up (WIKI COMMONS: IMAGE)

Published By: NewsX Web Desk
Last updated: Wed 2026-06-17 20:03 IST

Taiwan has strongly criticised China for allegedly pressuring Kenya to block Taiwanese experts from participating in the 11th Our Ocean Conference in Mombasa, describing Beijing’s actions as diplomatic intimidation. Taiwan’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MOFA) said the incident reflected China’s continued efforts to isolate Taiwan from international engagement, as reported by The Taipei Times. According to The Taipei Times, the controversy emerged after Taiwanese academics, who had been officially invited by Kenyan authorities, travelled to Kenya and attended a pre-conference exchange event where they presented research and policy reports. However, the delegates were later denied access to the main conference after Kenyan officials refused to recognise their Taiwanese passports.

MOFA stated that, despite intervention efforts by Taiwanese representatives in the region, the academics were allegedly detained for nearly 20 hours, during which their passports and mobile phones were confiscated before they were eventually allowed to leave.

Taiwan condemned the treatment and urged China to cease actions that undermine international maritime cooperation and inclusive global dialogue.

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Taiwan lodged a formal protest with the Kenyan government, arguing that the decision contradicted the conference’s stated principles of cooperation and inclusivity. The ministry also called on democratic partners and allies to recognise and challenge what it described as Beijing’s coercive diplomatic tactics.

Taiwan’s Oceans Affairs Council had initially considered sending officials to the conference but ultimately refrained, fearing their presence could further complicate relations with Kenyan authorities.

Taiwan noted that it has participated in the conference since 2015 and said its exclusion ignored years of contributions to global ocean governance, the Taipei Times reported. Oceans Affairs Council Minister Kuan Bi-ling also criticised Kenya’s actions, warning that excluding long-time participants damages not only Taiwan’s interests but also the credibility of international forums. Taiwan later announced its withdrawal from the event, as reported by The Taipei Times. 

(With Inputs From ANI)

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Taiwan Accuses China of Pressuring Kenya to Block Taiwanese Experts From Attending Our Ocean Conference
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Taiwan Accuses China of Pressuring Kenya to Block Taiwanese Experts From Attending Our Ocean Conference
Taiwan Accuses China of Pressuring Kenya to Block Taiwanese Experts From Attending Our Ocean Conference
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